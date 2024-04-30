S. Eliza James

Growing up in rural Pennsylvania, Eliza James learned firsthand what it meant to care for your neighbors. Her early dreams of becoming a lawyer were ultimately realized, and now, as partner and co-owner of Forrest Cressy & James, LLC – a boutique litigation firm located in New Orleans’ historic Garden District – Eliza utilizes her innate devotion to her clients to guide them through the legal process while also fostering the next generation of young professionals and female lawyers.

Eliza faces each new case with a collaborative spirit, taking in her client’s experience and input from moment one.

“I pride myself not only in my ability to handle complex litigation for our clients, but also in providing them with true guidance and knowledge of what to expect at every step of their case,” says James.

Named to the New Orleans City Business Leadership in Law class in 2022, 2023 National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, and Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars of 2023, Eliza prides herself on making an impact beyond the courtroom. Eliza is ever active in her community, whether acting as a member of the Board of Trustees of her sons’ school, contributing to statewide legal publications, or participating in law school panels for first generation law students. In her personal time, Eliza loves to spend time with her husband, Mark, and sons, Julien and Maddox.

Forrest Cressy & James, LLC

1222 Annunciation Street, New Orleans // 504-605-0777 // Eliza@fcjlaw.com