In the fast-paced realm of digital media, Krista Pouncy-Dyson shines as a trailblazer, navigating the industry with innovative strategies and an unwavering dedication to quality. With over two decades of experience under her belt, Krista has established herself as a senior executive who not only embraces evolving trends but also sets the pace for others to follow.

Krista’s journey into digital media commenced in 1999 when she quickly distinguished herself as a direct digital sales professional, consistently achieving seven-figure billings for an impressive six consecutive years before founding Performance First Digital, a comprehensive programmatic digital strategy and media buying solutions company. Under her leadership, Performance First Digital has experienced remarkable growth, revolutionizing digital strategies for businesses nationwide through the utilization of cutting-edge advertising technology.

Holding esteemed positions such as Chairwoman of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, Krista actively works to foster growth and opportunities within her community. These efforts earned her prestigious accolades, such as City Businesswoman of The Year honoree and recognition as an Influential Leader by Biz New Orleans. Krista’s dedication to supporting fellow women is evident in her recent investment in Salon 22, a premier women-centric professional co-working and event venue in New Orleans.

With exciting ventures on the horizon, including the development of Performance First Digital’s newly acquired commercial space and a first-of-its-kind partnership for billboard and digital advertising at both cruise terminals for Port NOLA with female-owned company Transmedia, LLC, Krista’s impact will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of digital media for years to come. As a true pioneer in digital media, Krista Pouncy-Dyson’s influence resonates throughout the industry. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and visionary leadership mark her as a woman to watch.

Performance First Digital

performancefirstdigital.com // krista@performancefirstdigital.com