Meet spitfire Business Coach Julie Couret.

This New Orleans native is known for her straight shooting and highly intuitive approach to eliminating the workplace drama and chaos that keeps executives up at night.

When owners feel trapped and without time to devote to growth, key relationships, and vision, they call Julie. She works with business leaders who are tired of playing Whack-A-Mole and who want their teams to show up aligned and inspired. Julie eliminates their chaos with a plan that accelerates growth to previously unattainable results. Leadership teams trust Julie because of her track record of successfully implementing proven processes to solve issues based in reality, not theory.

Her candid and direct approach isn’t for everyone, but the results are the kind everyone wants. Julie is a sought-after National Speaker, TV, Radio, and podcast Guest, Exit Momentum Business Coach and Vistage CEO Peer Group Facilitator with 13+ years as an Executive Coach. She holds an M.A. in Organizational Management, is the 2019 Jefferson Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year, and has been a three-time Loyola University Women’s Leadership Academy Mentor.

When Julie isn’t implementing organizational operating systems, you can catch her in full Mom mode: volunteering, carpooling, or chaperoning. This spring, you will find her in the stands cheering on her 13-year-old daughter Emma Mae’s softball game or in the front row applauding her 11-year-old daughter Helen’s performance in the school play.

Julie Couret

Julie@juliecouret.com // 504-723-8997 // juliecouret.com