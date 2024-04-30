A New Orleans native, Hedy Rose Kraft made the decision to place business roots in the heart of her beloved city in early 2020. While this was a bold move amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kraft was able to develop and build the area’s first Mayweather Boxing + Fitness location. Although cardio boxing was an expected focus, the studio also offered group fitness classes, TRX sessions, and personal training to accommodate any workout preference. After two years of being open to the public, she made the difficult decision to close the facility and adapt to the city’s everchanging needs. In its tenure, the versatile space was known to draw well-known sports groups and was even the set for a TV documentary, several short films, and a music release party.

“Creating an upscale boutique fitness studio with an inclusive atmosphere was incredibly rewarding,” says Kraft. “It afforded me the opportunity to meet so many wonderful locals as well as to welcome first-time visitors to New Orleans.”

While the next chapter of 897 St. Joseph is still being written, Kraft can return focus to her consulting work in business development. With ten years of experience and multiple engineering degrees, she’s well qualified to launch cutting-edge concepts with adaptive roadmaps. Her most recent resume boasts a combination of residential and commercial renovations and redesigns.

“As a graduate of both Sacred Heart and Tulane, I remain dedicated to boosting our city’s commerce,” says Kraft. “I’m looking forward to showcasing my pending projects as they approach completion.”

Hedy Rose Kraft

504-930-4730 // Hedy.kraft@mayweather.fit