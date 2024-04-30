Bright Moments is uniquely positioned as a local, minority, and family owned and operated advertising, marketing, and public relations firm. The agency is committed to making a difference in New Orleans by striking the right balance between supporting businesses and ensuring that residents have access to information and resources to better their lives.

As the company’s incoming Chief Executive Officer and President, Caryn Rodgers-Battiste is committed to building upon the legacy that her father and Bright Moments Founder, William “Bill” Rouselle, started in 1984. His motto of “doing well while doing good” will continue to shape the trajectory of the company.

- Sponsors -

“The legacy that my father built over these 40 years will continue to shape how Bright Moments moves and operates within and for the New Orleans community,” says Rodgers-Battiste.

Over the past forty years, Bright Moments has remained steadfast as a thought partner and catalyst for change by providing strategic consultation, outreach, and community engagement that brings honest communication on issues impacting people’s quality of life. As the industry changes, Bright Moments has built on its foundational use of traditional mediums to help promote clients with an intuitive understanding and implementation of social media and digital marketing strategies that penetrate the market.

Actively engaged in the community, President Rodgers-Battiste serves multiple organizations, including being a board member of the Audubon Nature Institute and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation. She is also Director of Logistics with the Women’s Ministry of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, to name a few.

- Partner Content - Sunni LeBeouf Black History Month Spotlight This Black History Month, Cox Communications is proud to recognize Sunni LeBeouf for her prolific record of professional achievement, civic philanthropy,... Read More

Bright Moments

504-592-1800 // caryn@brightmomentsnola.com