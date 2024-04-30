Avril Habetz, the newly appointed Managing Partner/CEO for Northwestern Mutual of Louisiana & Mississippi, brings over fifteen years of financial industry expertise and a slew of prestigious qualifications, including an MBA, CLF®, CLU®, LUTCF®, and ChFC®. A Lafayette, Louisiana native, Avril, a mother of four, resides in Kenner with her husband, Dr. Vandon Habetz.

Her journey with Northwestern Mutual began straight out of college, drawn by the company’s commitment to ongoing education and career development. Starting as an assistant to the Managing Partner, she has now ascended to lead a seasoned team of financial professionals across Louisiana and Mississippi. Avril’s passion for mentorship and empowerment stems from her own experiences, motivating her to guide others towards positive life changes.

- Sponsors -

Avril’s accolades include being part of the Women’s Leadership Academy’s inaugural cohort at Loyola University of New Orleans, a University of New Orleans Young Distinguished Alumni, participation in the Northwestern Mutual Women’s Leadership Program – Cohort 2, and being honored as a Women of the Year by New Orleans City Business.

Transitioning from Managing Director to Managing Partner/CEO, Avril proudly becomes the first female CEO overseeing the largest territory within the Northwestern Mutual system. Her mission is to cultivate financial professionals who impact clients and communities positively through financial planning and risk management. Committed to this mission, Avril aims to empower others to reach their full potential and pursue excellence in every aspect of their lives.

Avril Habetz MBA, CLF®, CLU®, LUTCF®, ChFC® // avril.habetz@nm.com