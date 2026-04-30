Syrita Steib is well known for her non-profit work as Founder, President, and CEO of Operation Restoration, a lifetime’s dedication to supporting women and girls impacted by incarceration and allowing them the chance to restore their lives and discover new possibilities. Yet, in the subsequent years since the founding of Operation Restoration in 2016, her work has expanded well beyond those bounds through Syrita Steib LLC, an auditing and business consulting firm that allows her to help build businesses and make recommendations for sustained growth both within and outside of the non-profit sphere.

“I’ve been a supervisor in every job that I’ve ever had. When I see a problem, I need very little information before coming up with a solution,” says Syrita. “Through my success with Operation Restoration, I began being asked to speak around the country. While at first I was uncomfortable standing on a stage and talking, I was able to calm myself because I was using my platform for the benefit of others, and soon people started asking me to help provide logistical consultations for their companies.”

Having been selected as part of the Super Bowl LIX Source Program, which offered local minority-owned businesses exposure and professional development programming, Syrita engaged in several weeks of collaborative sessions exploring race, diversity, class, and gender in sports and beyond. Among other community outreach successes, Syrita Steib LLC’s work has been felt nationally. Meanwhile, by developing a concept around infrastructure logistics as her unique special sauce, Syrita Steib LLC has been able to not only identify what is needed for strong internal infrastructure but also how to network with other organizations to expand connections and overall growth.

504-259-4169 | syritasteib.com | syrita@syritasteib.com