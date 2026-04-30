At START Corporation, health, housing, and family stability are inseparable. In New Orleans, START’s female-led team is advancing a practical, holistic model of care that is creating long-term stability for New Orleans families.

At START’s Central City Community Health Center, individuals and families can access integrated primary care and behavioral health services under one roof, including HIV treatment and prevention, substance use treatment, and Medicaid enrollment assistance. Beyond the clinic, START also operates housing programs, a women’s shelter, and a youth drop-in center serving young people experiencing homelessness.

“The most rewarding part of my job is the moment when people get housed, reunite with their family, and, most importantly, improve their mental health,” said Tanasha Minor, regional vice president. “It is such a blessing to wake up in the morning knowing that the work I do will make a difference in someone’s life.”

With more than 15 years at START, Tanasha leads her team in creating safe spaces, connecting families to care, and building pathways to long-term stability. Together, they are equipping New Orleanians with the tools to move forward with dignity, health, and support.

In 2027, START will invest $11 million in the New Orleans community with the opening of a full-service Community Health Center in the French Quarter, expanding access to include dental care and pharmacy support. By bringing care and support together, this team is empowering change that will last generations.

2300 S. Galvez Street, New Orleans | 504-332-5713 | startcorp.org