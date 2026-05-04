The team at PRIME Business Advisory Solutions (PRIME) is more than consultants; they are partners in the sustained growth and success of your organization. By optimizing operations, strengthening leadership, and navigating transitions, PRIME is able to provide tailored, actionable strategies that drive measurable results. An organization is only as effective as its plans and strategies for the future. By focusing on time-tested methods that are curated to each specific partner group, PRIME ensures every solution aligns with your business goals, helping you grow and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

With a background in entrepreneurship, fostered by her mother and father, who together ran a successful veterinary practice for forty-one years, Chief Executive Officer of PRIME, Natalie Barranco, found a love for math and problem-solving early in life; an interest that made her a natural fit for accounting and advising business owners. As CEO for PRIME, Natalie brings with her over twenty years of experience in grants management, advertising, operations, auditing, taxation, and strategic consulting; she was eager to translate that expertise into a formula to build the infrastructure at PRIME, enabling the organization to offer those services to many businesses.

“When my business partner and I decided to start PRIME, we wanted to address a critical gap in the market and create a company that would walk side by side with business owners and their teams to understand the uniqueness of their business, propose strategic solutions, and help the organization to implement the change or solution to ensure the desired result is achieved,” says Natalie. “Now we are able to work with many businesses in different industries that range in business size from $1 million in sales to $500 million in sales.”

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Alaina Aguilar, a financial strategy consultant, brings with her a decade of experience advising organizations on process improvement, accurate and reliable financial reporting for improved decision-making, stability, and expansion. A career path that is uniquely New Orleans, Alaina began her career in the French Quarter, where she owned and operated three restaurants, seeing firsthand how financial insight can make or break a business.

“My focus is on helping organizations operate at a higher level, aligning finance with strategy, refining decision-making rhythms, and guiding leaders through the financial implications of growth and operational change,” says Alaina Aguilar. “Backed by dual degrees in Accounting (B.S. and M.S.) from the University of New Orleans, along with certification as a QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor, I bring our clients the judgment and foresight to help their organizations navigate transition and achieve enduring results.”

Kristi Bulliard brings to PRIME over 17 years of experience in accounting and finance, with a strong background in financial analysis, auditing, and strategic reporting. Throughout her career, she has worked in both internal and external audit, as well as in various finance roles, and has had the opportunity to work across a variety of industries—including maritime, energy, healthcare, construction, and financial services, which has given her a unique and broader perspective.

“What led me to PRIME Business Advisory Solutions was the opportunity to combine my technical accounting background with a more advisory-focused approach,” says Kristi. “PRIME’s focus on helping clients improve their financial processes and make better, data-driven decisions really aligned with my experience and interests. However, what drew me in most was the flexibility and culture—PRIME truly values family while working hard to support our clients and one another.”

By prioritizing client relationships built on trust, human connection, and a genuine focus on the client’s best interests, PRIME is able to dive deep into what makes each client organization work best, building a partnership that shows not just a commitment to their sustained profitability but a passion for collaborative and lasting growth.

504-517-4710 | Primebas.com