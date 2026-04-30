Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, CEO of the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter (NOWCS), is an award-winning leader with more than 30 years of nonprofit management experience. Under her leadership, NOWCS has become known for offering more than shelter—it provides a pathway to stability for families experiencing homelessness.

“What people see in this photo is a leadership team that understands we are more than a shelter. Through programs like Sheltering Forward: Family Stabilization Program, Family Stability & Advocacy Program, and Beyond Shelter Stability Works!, we are helping families move from crisis to stability with dignity, intention, and care,” says Bradley-Fletcher.

Founded in 2007, NOWCS has served more than 5,000 individuals, including parents and children recovering from homelessness, with less than 2% of those served returning to homelessness. At the heart of that work are children, who are often the most deeply affected by prolonged instability and who need routine, encouragement, healing, and the freedom to simply be children. By creating a safe, nurturing environment where children can learn, play, and regain a sense of normalcy, NOWCS strengthens the entire family.

After recently doubling its capacity, NOWCS continues to respond to the growing needs of women and children in New Orleans, particularly as rising housing costs and economic instability place more families at risk.

“I am proud of the program directors who help bring this work to life every day. Together, we are building more than programs—we are building pathways for families to heal, stabilize, and move forward,” says Bradley-Fletcher.

2625 Iberville Street, New Orleans | 504-522-9340