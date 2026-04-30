Landry Training has been strengthening leaders and shaping organizational cultures since 2016. Founded by Amy Landry, her experience with The Walt Disney Company, Hilton, and a master’s degree from the University of Houston Conrad Hilton College sparked a passion for developing people and elevating leadership.

Over the past eight years, Landry has played a pivotal role in designing and facilitating the Women’s Leadership Academy at Loyola University New Orleans—a transformational program that has elevated hundreds of women leaders across the region.

Now, Landry is returning her full focus to Landry Training with renewed vision, energy, and a bold path forward.

The firm is positioned for strategic growth alongside Candace Schrag and Laura Tolleson, an MBA and certified HR professional with more than 20 years of experience in organizational development. Schrag has led programs for organizations including MS Benbow Engineering and The Gleason Foundation, and most recently developed Power U for Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. Program—expanding the firm’s reach in leadership development with a focus on advancing women.

Landry Training partners with organizations to deliver customized leadership development, executive coaching, and high-impact training that drives measurable, lasting results.

The next chapter includes the launch of the Landry Women’s Leadership Institute, featuring programs such as Diapers to Desk—previously implemented with Shell Oil & Gas that supports women navigating maternity leave—and LEAD, a leadership accelerator for women looking to take the next step in leadership- offered in both individual and corporate formats, launching this July.

Landry Training is redefining leadership development—elevating individuals, strengthening organizations, and shaping the future of leadership.

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