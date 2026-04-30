As a certified public accountant who is certified in financial forensics, Jessica LeBlanc knows well the ins and outs of analyzing complex financial records and identifying potential risks or discrepancies. This expertise has allowed her to diversify into the real estate market, providing the highest quality due diligence to each client while offering the kind of intricate financial insight well beyond standard brokerage services, including evaluation of tax histories, valuation accuracy, disclosure completeness, and long-term financial implications with a level of scrutiny that goes well beyond standard brokerage services. As a result, clients receive highly customized guidance that enables them to make informed, strategic decisions about their real estate transactions.

“I have been drawn to both fields since early in my life,” explains Jessica. “Far from feeling disparate, the two disciplines now complement each other perfectly, providing me with a unique and comprehensive perspective that benefits clients navigating what is often their largest financial decision.”

As a guide through the murky financials of home ownership and sales, Jessica provides the financial fundamentals of a property, which are just as critical as its physical attributes. With so many agents competing for oxygen in the market, Jessica’s dual experience of finance and real estate allows her a unique perspective, helping clients protect and build wealth rather than relying solely on market appeal or aesthetics.

cparealtyllc.com | 504-812-8807 | JessicaLeBlanc@CPARealtyLLC.com

Jessica D. LeBlanc, CPA, LLC | 504-812-7105 | JessicaL@JessicaLeBlanc.cpa