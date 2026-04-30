Jeanne Powers is the fourth-generation owner of Bottom of the Cup Tea Room, a treasured New Orleans institution established in 1929, located in the French Quarter. For nearly a century, Bottom of the Cup has offered an authentic and deeply rooted New Orleans experience centered around tea leaf readings, tarot, and spiritual insight. Under Jeanne’s leadership, the business continues to honor its legacy while evolving for a new generation, welcoming guests into a space where history, intuition, and hospitality seamlessly intertwine. Bottom of the Cup also offers professional readers for hire, bringing its signature experiences to private events, corporate gatherings, and special occasions.

Building on this foundation, Jeanne is expanding her vision with the opening of New Orleans Tea Company, located at 323 Chartres Street, next door to Bottom of the Cup. Designed as both a retail destination and experiential space, the tea company will feature over 150 varieties of tea sourced from around the world, alongside thoughtfully curated blends inspired by New Orleans culture and tradition. The space will also showcase collaborations with iconic local institutions including Commander’s Palace, The Windsor Court, Longue Vue House and Gardens, and The Historic New Orleans Collection. In addition, New Orleans Tea Company offers private labeling for events, brands, and corporate partners.

With an intimate event space designed for tea parties and private gatherings, New Orleans Tea Company offers a refined yet inviting atmosphere that celebrates connection, ritual, and discovery. Through both businesses, Jeanne continues to elevate the art of tea while preserving a meaningful cultural experience unique to New Orleans.

Rooted in legacy. Guided by intuition. Steeped in tradition. The story continues.

327 Chartres St, New Orleans | 504-239-4939 | Bottomofthecup.com