As Chief Commercial Officer for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC), Elaine Williams understands that her role extends beyond booking business; it’s about bringing people to New Orleans. Hosting more than 125 conventions and events annually, the Convention Center serves as a key driver of the city’s tourism economy. With major developments underway, including the adjacent Omni Hotel and the River District, NOENMCC continues to play a central role in shaping the future of the riverfront.

“Our focus over the past year has been on long-term investments, both in our people and in the overall guest experience,” says Williams. “The addition of the Omni Hotel next to the Convention Center is an important milestone.”

Renovations at the Convention Center are also well underway, from modernized meeting spaces and upgraded amenities to improved wayfinding and technology enhancements. The updates are designed to better serve the evolving needs of clients and attendees. A key highlight of the project is the addition of commissioned artwork from local artists, which will be integrated throughout the facility to showcase the culture and creativity of New Orleans. At the same time, the 39-acre River District development represents a long-term vision for a more vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood along the river, with plans extending well into the next decade.

We’re always thinking about what’s next and what will enhance the experience for our clients and their attendees,” Williams adds. “At the same time, we’re making investments in the neighborhood that will help create a more connected and sustainable community. For us, it’s about growth that benefits both our industry and our city.”

900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans | 504-582-3023 | Mccno.com