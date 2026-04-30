Healthcare costs should never stand in the way of living a full, healthy life. Care should be accessible, compassionate, and rooted in the community.

That’s the vision behind InclusivCare, where Dr. Shondra Williams, President and CEO, has built a comprehensive, one-stop healthcare solution serving Greater New Orleans. Through an integrated service model, InclusivCare combines primary care, dental services, behavioral health, pediatrics, and an in-house pharmacy—all under one roof. With multiple clinic locations across Jefferson Parish and school-based health programs in Jefferson Parish public schools, the organization ensures high-quality, affordable care is available where families live, work, and learn. After all, students thrive when they are healthy.

“Growing up in Old Algiers, social healthcare programs made a tremendous difference for my family,” says Dr. Williams. “I saw firsthand how powerful it is to have optimal, affordable healthcare all in one place. My career has given me the opportunity to provide those same services—and more—to today’s families. One of our fastest-growing services is behavioral health, which has nearly tripled the number of patients served in the past five years.”

By offering integrated, high-quality care from primary and pediatric services to mental health support, InclusivCare helps counteract the burden of high insurance and medical costs. Patients receive trusting, effective care in familiar settings, without the barriers of fragmented systems.

As the 2026 Queen of the Mystic Krewe of Music—a krewe founded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic—Dr. Williams continues her deep commitment to the community. Through celebration and cultural connection, she brings providers, patients, and neighbors together in the spirit of health, resilience, and joy.

inclusivcare.com | 504-341-4006