Rooted in a family legacy of entrepreneurship, Dr. Kim Carter Evans traces her inspiration to her grandfather, a strawberry farmer in Ponchatoula who built his livelihood from the ground up. That foundation has informed a career spanning more than two decades in community, business, and economic development.

Today, as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at TruFund Financial Services, Dr. Carter Evans plays a central role in advancing opportunities for small businesses and underserved entrepreneurs. Her work focuses on expanding access to capital, strengthening business advisory services, and ensuring that individuals in undercapitalized communities are not left behind.

Through her leadership, TruFund continues to address persistent economic disparities by connecting entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and guidance needed to grow and sustain their ventures. The approach is both strategic and mission-driven, aimed at fostering long-term economic stability and building stronger, more resilient communities.

“Today, our clients are navigating a complex landscape marked by inflation, constrained credit markets, and rapid technological change,” explains Dr. Carter Evans. “These challenges are especially acute for undercapitalized businesses serving and operating in low-income communities. At TruFund, we are addressing these barriers through flexible lending products, targeted technical assistance, and innovative capital solutions designed to meet businesses where they are.”

As part of her advisory capacity, Dr. Carter Evans has seen firsthand how pairing capital with strategic guidance can transform outcomes. By supporting contractors in securing mobilization funding, which can lead to larger contracts, TruFund has helped developers structure real estate projects that not only succeeded financially but also stabilized and revitalized communities.

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