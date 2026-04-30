Unanimously selected as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer of Clover and the first African American and person of color to lead the agency, Dr. Arnel W. Cosey began as a member of the Board of Directors, where, during that time, she developed a deep appreciation for the organization’s legacy and its unwavering commitment to children and families.

For 130 years, Clover has been committed to ensuring that individuals and families have the support necessary to be successful at all stages of life. By joining forces with community partners, Clover can offer nationally-accredited & state-certified programs and services to infants, children, parents, seniors, veterans, and medically-fragile adults in the Greater New Orleans area.

“Each chapter of my experience at Clover has been both meaningful and transformative”, says Dr. Cosey. “ Today, as CEO, I carry forward not only a profound respect for Clover’s history, but also a clear vision for how we can continue to evolve and deepen our impact in the community.”

With the launch of The Collaborative of Resources and Empowerment (The CORE) at Clover, set to debut in late spring/early summer, 14 community organizations across sectors such as education, health, family support, and youth development will be gathered under a common cause to create a more seamless, accessible network of care for families and children.

“Together, we are not only streamlining access to resources but also addressing long-standing systemic barriers that have impacted children and families in our community for generations,” says Dr. Cosey. “CORE is more than a program; it’s a shift toward a more integrated, family-centered approach, and I’m proud of the role Clover is playing in helping to lead that transformation.”

1600 Constance St, New Orleans | 504-523-6221 | clovernola.org