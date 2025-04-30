ThirtyNorth Investments has your future on their minds, whether that be achieving financial success of you and your family, providing an outstanding plan for the retirement of your employees, or realizing the mission of a non-profit. Established in New Orleans in 2010 by Suzanne Mestayer, CIMA®, after a career in wealth management and financial services, ThirtyNorth was born of the desire to build an independent investment advisory firm with a singular focus on clients. With a firm name that evokes the latitude of New Orleans, Suzanne, who currently serves as Chair of The National WWII Museum Board and a board member of Ochsner Health, Business Council of New Orleans and GNO Inc., has created a team of men and women on a mission to Bring Together Money and Meaning.

A key figure in the success of the firm, Sarah Bomhoff, CFA®, CIPM®, serves as ThirtyNorth’s Chief Investment Officer, working directly with clients to design strategies and portfolios that fit their goals. Sarah holds herself to the client-centered, ethical, and educational standards her designations promote. A member of the boards of NextGen Council of GNO Inc. and Goodwill Industries of SELA, Sarah believes that money is a tool- and a powerful one- to help you live your life to its fullest in whatever way that means to you.

Another important member of the team is Paris Debautte, a client service specialist with a banking background who brings with her a passion for building lasting client relationships. A recent addition to ThirtyNorth, Paris has already made herself a standout at ensuring clients receive exceptional service and personalized support.

ThirtyNorth Investments

1100 Poydras St., Suite 1460, New Orleans | 504-528-3685 | thirtynorth.com