When searching for an attorney, integrity and ethics should be non-negotiable, and Tasha W. Hebert of Strauss Massey Dinneen LLC embodies both. A Loyola Law School graduate and New Orleans native, Tasha brings a tireless work ethic and a deep sense of purpose to her practice, built on values instilled in her by her grandmother: perseverance, dedication, and a refusal to settle for anything less than excellence.

Her interest in law was sparked at a young age when she witnessed a compassionate, committed attorney help her family navigate a challenging legal matter. That experience stayed with her and set her on the path to becoming the advocate she is today.

Before joining Strauss Massey Dinneen LLC, Tasha served as a staff attorney to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Wilkinson of the Eastern District of Louisiana and as a law clerk to Judge Ross LaDart of the 24th Judicial District Court. She now brings over 25 years of litigation experience to her clients, with a focus on representing the insurance industry and businesses in matters involving insurance coverage, bad faith litigation, insurance fraud, trucking and transportation, significant personal injury, and first-party property and commercial litigation.

Tasha is known for her accessibility, her collaborative spirit, and her unwavering commitment to achieving the best outcomes for her clients. Alongside the dedicated team at Strauss Massey Dinneen LLC, she works closely with clients to craft thoughtful, strategic, and effective legal solutions.

Outside of her practice, Tasha is a member of the Association for Women Attorneys and a proud mother of two adult children—one studying at Notre Dame and the other a professional chef. She actively gives back to her community by mentoring law students through mock trials and interviews, and by volunteering with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Strauss Massey Dinneen, LLC

935 Gravier Street / Suite 1250, New Orleans | 504-380-0274