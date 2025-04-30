Melissa Bennett Simeon

When most people think of insurance, they sigh—frustrated by high premiums and overwhelmed by the struggle to find affordable coverage, especially in Southeast Louisiana. But Melissa Simeon sees insurance differently. To her and her agency, it’s a challenge worth tackling.

After completing her international business studies at the University of Georgia, the University of Oxford (UK), and Universidad de Cadiz, Melissa Simeon decided it was time to return home to a post-Katrina landscape of citizens who were extremely frustrated by insurance, and understandably so.

A second-generation insurance professional with almost two decades of experience, Melissa founded Bennett Simeon Insurance, one of the only woman-owned independent insurance agencies in the Greater New Orleans area.

“Our agency believes in educating our clients, helping you understand your risks and the options available to protect against them,” Melissa Simeon says.

The growing team at Bennett Simeon Insurance thrives on crafting innovative, cost-effective solutions to protect what matters most to you, without compromising on coverage. While many local agencies have been bought out by large corporations and now route calls overseas, they’ve chosen a different path. Bennett Simeon Insurance is staying local, rooted in the community it serves, and committed to providing personalized, top-tier service. Insurance is more than a monthly bill—it’s a legal contract with real implications. That’s why you need someone in your corner who understands the fine print, the forms, and the endorsements that shape your policy.

“We’re here to be that someone,” Melissa says, “To guide you, advocate for you, and ensure you feel confident—one policy at a time.”

Bennett Simeon Insurance

3100 Ridglake, Suite 204, Metaire | 504-603-3333 | Bennettsimeonins.com