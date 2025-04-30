Building upon a family legacy begun by her late father, Iam Christian Tucker and Integrated Logistical Support, Inc., a renowned engineering firm since 1994, are proud to celebrate thirty years in business. A certified 100% woman-owned, minority-owned small business based in New Orleans, LA, ILSI is a civil engineering, structural engineering, stormwater management, construction management, and program management firm with a strong performance record on multi-year, multimillion-dollar projects completed in the federal, state, private, and municipal sectors.

After a career as a Baton Rouge police officer, Iam Christian Tucker took over ownership of ILSI in 2008 and has only expanded its reach and influence, with Iam winning the 2024 SBA National Small Business Person of the Year Award from the Biden Administration. In her tenure, ILSI has experienced significant growth through Tucker’s management prowess and adherence to the company mantra: Diverse Experience. Diverse Projects. Diverse People.

Over the past thirty years, ILSI has performed award-winning work for numerous governmental and private organizations with a stalwart focus on infrastructural excellence. As part of a recent expansion, ILSI has expanded its work with larger-scale commercial and industrial development clients while developing modern, highly intuitive customer service outreach services to best provide for utility clients.

Tucker’s dedication and work ethic also stretch beyond business, as she is a dedicated member of her community and a steadfast supporter of policies that promote disadvantaged businesses throughout the country. Through world-class engineering expertise and a family-run mentality, Tucker’s leadership assures that ILSI will continue its fine work for the betterment of Louisiana and its people.

ILSI Engineering

4298 Elysian Fields Ave. Suite B, New Orleans | 504-909-9403