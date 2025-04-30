With an accent that often places her somewhere south of Thibodaux, Fannie Marcotte-Bennett actually hails from snowy Quebec—but she’s called Louisiana home for her entire adult life. With a foundation in science and early career experience in local government, Fannie discovered a natural ability to connect people, ideas, and opportunities.

“I originally thought I’d go into medicine,” she says. “But as it turns out, my education and job experience made me a fantastic business developer without my even knowing it.”

That strength led her to Digital Engineering, a regional consulting firm specializing in program management, transportation and water resources engineering, and construction management services. Today, Fannie serves as Chief Strategy Officer and is the firm’s first female and non-engineer owner/partner.

“Strategy here isn’t just about growth—it’s about impact,” she says. “At DE, client service is personal. We show up, follow through, and build trust through every project.”

DE is deeply rooted in service, both professionally and philanthropically. Whether building a playground or picking up trash as a team, the firm proudly lives its mission: bettering communities, elevating leaders. Fannie helps turn that mission into action, guiding firm strategy, mentoring talent, and strengthening partnerships throughout the region.

Outside of work, Fannie embraces controlled chaos as a proud soccer mom and the human in charge of two oversized lap dogs. Her off-duty hours include a mix of sideline cheering, snack wrangling, chauffeur services, and negotiating couch space with 200 pounds of drooling affection.

