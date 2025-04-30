The Louisiana State Representative for District 102, as well as the owner of Delisha Boyd Realty, Delisha Boyd is a staunch advocate for better and enforceable Fair Housing Guidelines, women’s reproductive rights, equal pay for women, and living wages which will open more opportunities for members of our community to achieve the dream of home ownership. After one year of service, Representative Boyd was honored with the distinction as a 2022 Louisiana Democratic Party Rising Star Recipient.

As the owner of Delisha Boyd Realty LLC., Representative Boyd has sold nearly 300 million dollars in real estate over her career, utilizing a competitive team of agents who are devoted to hard work and serving clients. With a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (abd), a Master’s in Business Administration, and soon a Doctorate in Business Administration, Representative Boyd has spent her career defending the rights of her New Orleans neighbors while working tirelessly to find those same neighbors homes to live and thrive.

“I live with my family in the Greater New Orleans Area,” says Representative Boyd. “My clients are my neighbors and my friends. I’m there for them, always.”

A true multi-hyphenate, Representative Boyd was the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors 2020 Managing Broker of the Year and received the Max J. Derbes Meritorious Service Award from the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors in 2022. Elected to public office in 2021 as the First African American Female to do so in her district, Representative Boyd stands strongly against voter suppression and has authored nineteen Bills signed by the Governor as well as co-authored another 64 Bills signed into law.

Beyond her brokerage and politics, Representative Boyd is the proud mother of one daughter, Kristen, and grandmother to Reagan.

Delisha Boyd LLC

3500 Behrman Place, New Orleans

504-533-8701