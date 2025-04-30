A New Orleans native, born and raised, Catherine Roe has parlayed a successful CPA career into becoming a best-selling author. Finding success at a larger accounting firm initially, Catherine soon found herself wanting to leave the corporate world to find work built on personal relationships with clients, where she could make actionable differences in people’s lives.

“I got to a place at some point where I was starting to question why I was doing the things I was doing,” says Catherine. “I wanted to do things differently, with a more personalized approach, not just numbers on a piece of paper.”

Thus, Cowart Roe CPA was born, built upon the foundational principles of taking care of individuals and small businesses on a personal level. Through finding fulfillment in this approach, Catherine decided she wanted to write a book about her experiences, about letting go of the hustle she clung to as a young entrepreneur by finding fulfillment in a proper work/life balance. The bestselling book, “No More 24/7: Entrepreneurs, Take Your Life Back”, is a full-service guide to setting proper boundaries in work and in life to tackle burnout head-on.

“Society tells us to always be available, but that leads to complete chaos,” says Catherine. “No More 24/7: Entrepreneurs, Take Your Life Back” details my journey from burnout to taking my life back and offers direct instruction from myself and other professionals on how they achieved the same freedom.”

Now offering virtual classes that further extrapolate the lessons of the book, Catherine still finds time for personal enrichment and expression. Her debut musical album is set to be released sometime in 2025.

Cowart Roe CPA LLC

cowartroecpa.com

cowartroeacademy.com

504-252-0652