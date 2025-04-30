Mary Caswell “Cassie” Alsfeld is considered one of the most innovative political and public affairs consultants in the country. She is a veteran of three presidential campaigns, two national party committees, and two congressional offices. A key operator in both state and national politics, Cassie launched Shoreline Strategies LLC in 2015.

Honored by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) with the prestigious “40 Under 40” award, Cassie’s experience with public affairs, copywriting, digital marketing, fundraising, and political consulting has made her a force in both Louisiana and Washington. She creates strategies that “market and sell” policies, people, ideas, and initiatives.

Cassie’s ability to maneuver through partisan infighting and special interest jockeying has proven instrumental as she expands her influence beyond politics to help executives, businesses, and organizations best position themselves, navigate complex environments, and reach the right audience with the right message. A philanthropist and community leader, Cassie is a Founder of Ellevate Louisiana and Co-Chair of Membership and Development.

In 2008, Cassie moved to Washington to accelerate post-Katrina recovery. She spent much of her career rebuilding and revitalizing New Orleans, expanding the role of women in government and business, and advocating for independent contractor jobs, skilled workforce initiatives, and price transparency in healthcare. Her advocacy work won an AAPC Pollie Award, considered the “Oscars of Politics.”

Additionally, Cassie found a niche market crafting headpieces, centerpieces, and flower crowns. She designed the headpiece for this year’s “Greasing of the Poles” winner. Cassie’s crafts can be found on her @MCaswellCreative Instagram page and in select New Orleans boutiques.

Shoreline Strategies LLC

