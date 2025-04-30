Originally a corporate attorney by trade, Ansley Seaver had no idea that seeking out her real estate license 14 years ago while pregnant with her second daughter would eventually lead to the development of one of the most successful luxury real estate groups in the city. Initially finding success by leasing luxury homes for actors and producers in New Orleans for Film and TV projects, Ansley’s reputation for top-notch service no matter the listing price, led to the opportunity to open her own real estate brokerage, McEnery Residential, and start a team of top-notch real estate agents known as the Ansley Group, (formerly Ansley Marshall Group).

As co-owner and co-founder of McEnery Residential, Ansley has been able to expand her services across a city overflowing with beautiful properties, both new and historic. No matter the property, though, Ansley prides herself on treating luxury as a level of service, not just as a price point.

“We do sell many multi-million dollar properties, but it is important to me to offer a white glove experience to my clients regardless of price point,” says Ansley. “By accessing off-market properties and staying ahead of market trends, our full-service team is able to provide the highest level of service. Whether selling and showing, negotiating, staging, & marketing, to acting as contractors to price and coordinate repairs, we pride ourselves on excellent service and communication at every stage of the process.”

The Ansley Group

4901 Magazine Street, New Orleans | 504-430-3887