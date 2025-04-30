Built upon the belief that changing lives is possible through creative problem-solving, Alice Lowery of OutBurst Consulting spent years learning the importance of quality staffing firsthand. Born in Mobile, Alabama, Alice discovered a passion for people that would ultimately manifest as OutBurst Consulting. After trying every career direction she could think of, Alice realized her years of work in direct sales and the service industry were the expertise she needed to help others succeed. Utilizing her innate sense of optimizing businesses’ ability to perform, Alice created OutBurst Consulting to help small business owners take the pressure off finding quality personnel by providing comprehensive recruiting and onboarding services.

“Greatest success is our culture and environment,” says Alice. “I love how inclusive, welcoming, and uplifting our team at Outburst Consulting is for clients and each other. We have found that personal touch, and investment in our clients, really goes a long way.”

Since those early days, OutBurst has only expanded its reach and impact, with social media and brand management now offered alongside its expansive repertoire of services. Now a nationally represented firm with twelve people in every US time zone, Alice has grown Outburst Consulting into a force for active small business change, helping owners stay focused on their day-to-day while allowing the experts to take over staffing, interviewing, and hiring.

When she’s not helping business owners streamline and scale, Alice is an active supporter of local outreach efforts in New Orleans, dedicating her time to causes that uplift children, underserved communities, and those in need. She’s also a proud mom of two boys who keep her on her toes and inspire her every day.

Outburst Consulting

3421 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie | 251-367-2784