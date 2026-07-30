Women in Tourism Fundraiser Marks 50 Years. Photo provided by Mid South Women in Tourism.

METAIRIE, La. – Mid South Women in Tourism (MSWIT) will celebrate its 50th anniversary with its biennial Passport to Fashion fundraiser on Aug. 15 at Treasure Chest Casino, with proceeds benefiting four Louisiana organizations focused on cancer support, workforce development, domestic violence services and hospitality education.

The Mid South Women in Tourism luncheon and fashion show, themed “50 & Fabulous,” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the casino’s Grand Ballroom. Organizers said proceeds will support the Cancer Association of Louisiana, the New Orleans Family Justice Center, Dress for Success New Orleans and the LSU New Orleans School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism graduate program.

Founded in 1976, MSWIT is a professional organization representing women working throughout Louisiana’s travel and tourism industry. The organization now has more than 200 members from hotels, attractions, restaurants, convention services, transportation, tourism marketing and related businesses.

- Sponsors -

This year’s runway show will feature MSWIT members modeling clothing provided by the Dress for Success New Orleans Boutique. Models include Gina Giacona, Charlene Hale, Ashley Hartman, Zondra Jones, Grace Kovach, Amanda McFillen, Megan Ryburn, Julie Sanford, Ryan Sheckart and Teresa Vernon.

In addition to the fashion show, the event will include a buffet lunch, a bottomless mimosa bar with commemorative glassware, a Parade of Prizes raffle, a Travel Partners Marketplace featuring tourism-related vendors from across Louisiana and swag bags for attendees.

Individual tickets are $65, with table sponsorships also available here.

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Mid South Women in Tourism Sponsors

Mid South Women in Tourism said the fundraiser is supported by New Orleans & Company, the LSU New Orleans School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism graduate program, Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Arita Bohannan, The Von Mack Agency and other sponsors.