Women in Manufacturing Names 2025 Honorees

NEW ORLEANS — The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) has announced the 12 women leaders who comprise the 2025 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees.

This sixth group of honorees will be officially welcomed to the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame as part of the 15th annual WiM SUMMIT taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from October 12-14. More than 2,500 attendees will join in the celebration of these trailblazing women in manufacturing.

The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame honors women who have made outstanding contributions during the course of their established careers in the industry. Recipients include women who are dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.

- Sponsors -

“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Women in Manufacturing, we’re proud to announce the 2025 class of Hall of Fame inductees,” said Allison Grealis, WiM President and Founder. “These outstanding women have not only advanced excellence in manufacturing but have also paved the way for future generations through their leadership and dedication to building more inclusive workplaces. Their impact exemplifies the very mission WiM has championed for the past 15 years.”

2025 Class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

The 2025 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees:

Teresa Beach-Shelow, President, Superior Joining Technologies Inc.

Amanda Lee Edwards, Vice President of Enterprise Excellence, Shaw Industries, Inc.

Ann Franzen, Vice President of Manufacturing, Ceilings, USG Corporation

Dawn Garibaldi, Founder and CEO, Amplify Strategy Group, LLC

Virginia Ashlock Harn, Principal, Manufacturing, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Lynn Kier, Strategic Communications Executive, Manufacturing Industry, LSK Consulting

Lora McCawley, Plant Manager, Siemens

Cheryl Merchant, CEO and President, Taco Family Companies

Jolen Stein, Senior Director, People Services, BASF Corporation

Cheryl Thompson, Founder and CEO, CADIA

Gina Trombley, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Wabtec Corporation

Yati Varshneya, Director, Operations Excellence and Engineering, Johnson Matthey

New Orleans Region Inductee

Jolen Stein, Senior Director of People Services at BASF Corporation in New Orleans, has been named to the 2025 class of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame recognizing her leadership, innovation, and impact on the manufacturing industry.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

A seasoned human resources and accredited public relations professional, Stein brings more than 20 years of experience spanning government, small business, and Fortune 500 environments. Her expertise includes change management, team leadership, talent development, project oversight, strategic counseling, and fostering strong interpersonal relationships. Stein’s results-driven approach consistently delivers effective business solutions with a clear focus on measurable outcomes and organizational impact.

Stein will officially be inducted at the WiM SUMMIT taking place in Chicago, IL in October.

Women in Manufacturing Inductee Recognition

Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of WiM’s executive committee and leadership. The inductees were chosen based on their lifetime contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

- Sponsors -

“We are honored to welcome these exceptional women into the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame,” said Danielle Schneider, WiM Board Chair and Applications Engineer, Programs at Pridgeon & Clay, Inc. “Their innovative accomplishments and leadership set a powerful example for women across the industry. By recognizing their impact, we not only celebrate their success but also help inspire and empower the next generation of women in manufacturing.”

For more information about the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees and the 2025 WiM SUMMIT, visit the WiM website.

About the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM)

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is a global trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It provides year-round support to more than 34,000 individual members representing more than 3,000 manufacturing companies from 50 U.S. states and 75 countries.

WiM encompasses manufacturers of all types and welcomes individuals from every job function—from production to the C-suite. Membership is available to anyone working within or with the manufacturing sector.