Wolf Pack LaunchU Returns with $34K for Startups

NEW ORLEANS – As universities across the country increasingly position themselves as engines of regional economic growth, Loyola University New Orleans is continuing its push to cultivate early-stage ventures through its 2026 Wolf Pack LaunchU startup boot camp.

The free incubator program, now in its fifth year and presented by Dr. Bobby and Lori Kent Savoie, longtime supporters of entrepreneurship and business education, offers participants the opportunity to compete for $34,000 in non-dilutive seed funding. This capital and the LaunchU program are designed to help move ideas from concept to market while retaining entrepreneurial talent in the New Orleans region.

In addition to training founders, programs like LaunchU play a broader role in strengthening the local business ecosystem. By connecting participants with alumni executives, industry professionals and potential investors, the initiative helps build early relationships that can translate into future partnerships, advisory roles or capital investment.

Wolf Pack LaunchU Program Details and 2026 Expansion

This year’s edition includes the Michelle Gauthier Prize for Emerging Food Entrepreneurs, which provides an additional $4,000 in funding specifically allocated for food and beverage-based ventures — a sector that remains one of New Orleans’ most visible and economically significant industries.

Economic development leaders increasingly point to university-based incubators as important components of regional growth strategies. Early-stage programs can serve as feeder systems for angel networks and venture funds, while also encouraging graduates to launch companies locally rather than relocating to larger startup markets.

Wolf Pack LaunchU has awarded more than $129,000 in funding to startups and small businesses across the Loyola community, supporting current students, faculty and alumni. Organizers say the goal is not only to fund ideas, but to create durable companies that contribute to job creation and long-term economic diversification in the region.

Track Record of Funded Ventures

Recent Wolf Pack LaunchU winners include:

2025 LaunchU Winners

Katamaran Reptile Ranch – $15,000 – Kat Lee, ’27

Breeze Shuttles – $7,000 – Tristan Sariego, ’24

Fresh Dripd (Michelle Gauthier Prize for Emerging Food Entrepreneurs) – $7,000 – Aimee Alleman, MBA ’05

Camila & Catherine Co. – $5,000 – Aja Cousin, ’23

2024 LaunchU Winners

RITUALI – $12,000 – Breanna Kane, ’10, MBA ’18

Hey Hey Honey – $7,000 – Sean Mulligan, ’20, MBA ’21

Drunk and Board – $7,000 – Austyn Malynn, ’24

Gumbo Film Labs – $4,000 – Hayden Parker, ’24

2023 LaunchU Winners

Marcel’s New Orleans – $10,000 – Ken Faucheux, ’04, and Joy Bruce, WLA Cohort 2

DependentCares – $10,000 – Tom Daly, ’98

Newrospace – $5,000 – Greg Buisson and Hannah Guihur, ’23

HandOffur – $5,000 – Aubin Duchier, ’22, MBA ’23; Farah Wells, ’23; and Gabriel Porges, ’23

2022 LaunchU Winners

Port Lookout – $7,500 – Srinee Bajaj, ’15

The Safety Pouch – $7,000 – David Price, ’23

Beaucoup Beauty – $5,000 – Andreca Johnson, ’22

Presson Productions – $4,500 – Jonathan Presson, ’25

ceres – $4,000 – Rich Simmerman, ’21

The Lovelace – $3,000 – Sal Mannino, faculty

Ate It First – $2,000 – Andrea Alarcon, ’17

SMOse – $2,000 – Aubin Duchier, ’22

The event is open to students, alumni, faculty, staff and parents within the Loyola community.

About Loyola University New Orleans

Founded in 1912, Loyola University New Orleans is a nationally recognized Jesuit institution known for its rigorous academics, commitment to social justice, and strong liberal arts foundation. The university offers a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs that prepare students to lead with purpose and make a positive impact in their communities and professions.