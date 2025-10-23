Winn-Dixie to Exit Louisiana

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Winn-Dixie has announced that it's longtime presence in Louisiana is coming to an end as its parent company, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), prepares to rebrand as The Winn-Dixie Company and refocus its operations on Florida and southern Georgia.

The grocer confirmed it will sell or transition ownership of 32 Winn-Dixie stores and eight Harveys Supermarkets across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi by the end of 2025, completing all banner changes by early 2026. SEG said the shift will allow it to reinvest in its strongest markets while modernizing stores, expanding its liquor portfolio and launching new digital and delivery options.

“Winn-Dixie has proudly called Florida home for a century,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG Chairman and CEO. “As we enter our next century as The Winn-Dixie Company – a brand-new 100-year-old company – we are accelerating growth where our roots run deepest while staying true to our purpose of feeding and enriching the communities that have supported us for generations.”

Louisiana Winn-Dixie Store Sales and Closures

According to company statements, Winn-Dixie will sell its 13 remaining Louisiana grocery stores, including 10 in the New Orleans and Northshore region, as part of its exit from the state. The company has already reached deals to sell its Baton Rouge stores at 8601 Siegen Lane and 13002 Coursey Boulevard to Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. Both locations are expected to close Nov. 16 and reopen later that week as Super 1 Foods stores.

Brookshire said it plans to offer jobs to all qualified Winn-Dixie employees and hire additional workers to “deliver elevated customer service.” Plans for Winn-Dixie’s remaining Louisiana stores – one in Central and 10 in the New Orleans area – have not yet been publicly announced.

Brookshire previously expanded through the Winn-Dixie stores in 2018 when it purchased and rebranded eight Winn-Dixie locations in New Roads, Breaux Bridge, Franklin, New Iberia, Abbeville, Crowley, Rayne and Eunice as Super 1 Foods. That acquisition was part of a broader growth strategy for Brookshire Grocery Co., based in Tyler, Texas, which has steadily expanded its presence in Louisiana over the past decade.

The move strengthened Brookshire’s Super 1 Foods brand in Acadiana and central Louisiana, where it competes with regional chains such as Rouses Markets and Walmart Neighborhood Market. The company now operates more than 50 stores in the state under its Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, and Fresh by Brookshire’s banners, positioning itself as one of Louisiana’s largest independent grocers.

Aldi’s Role and the Changing Grocery Landscape

The transition follows a wave of corporate changes for Winn-Dixie in Louisiana. In 2023, SEG agreed to sell nearly 400 stores to Aldi U.S., including 22 in south Louisiana. Aldi said it would convert some sites to its smaller-format stores while continuing to operate others under the Winn-Dixie name.

To date, five Louisiana Winn-Dixies have been converted to Aldi locations in Gonzales, Zachary, Metairie, Gretna and Amite. Aldi stores typically operate at about half the size of a standard Winn-Dixie and focus on limited-inventory, lower-price grocery offerings.

Earlier this year, Aldi announced it would sell back roughly 170 of the stores it had acquired to a group of private investors that includes Southeastern Grocers’ president and CEO. Those locations, however, are primarily concentrated in Florida and southern Georgia. The Louisiana stores previously sold to Aldi, including sites such as Amite, Gonzales and Metairie, are not part of the resale and will remain under separate ownership.

The new investor group plans to operate the retained stores under the revived name The Winn-Dixie Company beginning in early 2026, focusing its operations specifically in Florida and southern Georgia.

What Comes Next

Following these transactions, The Winn-Dixie Company will operate roughly 130 grocery stores and 140 liquor stores across its remaining footprint. The company said it remains committed to supporting employees through the transition and thanked Louisiana communities for their decades of loyalty to the brand.

“As we write our next chapter as The Winn-Dixie Company, we also want to acknowledge the people and communities beyond Florida who have been an integral part of our story,” Hucker said. “We will do everything we can to support those who supported us, ensuring this transition reflects the gratitude and respect they deserve.”

Winn-Dixie’s withdrawal from Louisiana marks the close of a 70-plus-year chapter for the supermarket in the state, where its stores have been a neighborhood fixture since the 1950s.