Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Retail

Winn-Dixie to Exit Louisiana

October 23, 2025   |By
Winn-Dixie to Exit Louisiana
Winn-Dixie to Exit Louisiana - Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Winn-Dixie has announced that it’s longtime presence in Louisiana is coming to an end as its parent company, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), prepares to rebrand as The Winn-Dixie Company and refocus its operations on Florida and southern Georgia. The grocer confirmed it will sell or transition ownership of 32 Winn-Dixie stores and eight

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter