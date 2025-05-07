“Windows on Canal” Brings Whimsical Art Adventure to Heart of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Get ready to see something new and exciting on Canal Street! Starting May 17 and running through July 6, the famous thoroughfare will transform some of the most iconic and historic buildings into an enchanting outdoor art gallery with the debut of “Windows on Canal,” a brand-new public art experience presented by the Celebrate Canal! Coalition. Several of the installations are already up but, due to weather conditions, the official, full-scale launch will take place on May 17.

“Our inaugural installation, themed Canal Street Menagerie, is a playful and vibrant celebration of the unique spirit and rich history that lives within Canal Street’s legendary buildings,” says Celebrate Canal! Founder and CEO, Sandra Herman. “We’re inviting everyone – all New Orleanians – near and far – to embark on a delightful journey of discovery.”

In partnership with local art consultancy, Where y’Art Works, the creative force behind JAMNOLA, each “Windows on Canal” installation will feature the charming character Scrim, a lovable runaway dog with a true New Orleans tale. Follow Scrim on his whimsical adventures as he pops into hotels, beloved restaurants and unique businesses along Canal Street. At each stop, Scrim makes a new friend, each sharing stories that illuminate Canal Street’s vibrant past and its defining role in shaping our city’s bright future.

Art installations will be on display at Palace Café (art by Monique Lorden), Rubensteins (art by Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley), Sheraton Hotel New Orleans (art by Bryan Brown), Canal Place (art by Tyla Maiden), Ruby Slipper (art by Breanna Thompson), Saenger Theatre (art by Jacq Francois) and the Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans (art by Where y’Art Works).

At each installation, viewers can scan a QR code to unlock an interactive online experience. Dive deeper into the history of the buildings, get a peek into the artists’ creative process and follow Scrim’s narrated journey – brought to life by the unmistakable voice of our very own Ivan Neville.

“This is a comeback story about Scrim, who captivated a community as he evaded capture, picking up a reputation for his independent and freewheeling spirit,” says Cat Todd, cofounder and creative director of Where y’Art Works, hinting at the heartwarming narrative woven throughout the project.

“For Where y’Art Works, partnering with Sandra and Celebrate Canal! to champion local art – the lifeblood of our culture – has been a true honor,” says Collin Ferguson, Where y’Art Works cofounder and CEO. “We believe supporting our talented local artists directly enriches lives and has the power to deeply transforms communities, like Canal Street.”

“Windows on Canal” will be available for public view through Essence Fest weekend and will host a series of public events including a Children’s Scavenger Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. where families can stroll down Canal Street to try and find Scrim in the “Windows on Canal” art installations. Participating families will check-in at Canal Place where they will receive a goodie bag with their scavenger hunt supplies. Participation is free and discounted parking is available. Visit celebratecanal.com/events to register.

Additional upcoming events include a Progressive Taste of Canal where participants enjoy a culinary journey down Canal Street on Wednesday, May 28, an Art & Architecture tour on Wednesday, June 4, and a fashion show in late-June.

Celebrate Canal! aims to breathe new life into Canal Street, envisioning it as a lively, diverse and pedestrian-friendly hub that honors our incredible cultural heritage, sparks economic growth and creates a welcoming environment for everyone who calls New Orleans home or comes to visit. “Windows on Canal” is one of the first major steps in bringing that vision to life.

“Windows on Canal” is made possible thanks to the generous support of the participating businesses, the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition, The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, New Orleans & Co., Caeser’s Entertainment and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. For more information about “Windows on Canal” and upcoming events, visit celebratecanal.com.

About Celebrate Canal!

Formed by the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition, Celebrate Canal! is a citizen-led coalition dedicated to the revitalization of Canal Street as a historic, cultural and economic cornerstone of life in New Orleans. The coalition brings together a cross section of citizens, business owners and city leaders to restore Canal Street to attract visitors and locals alike, boost the economy and create a vibrant and bustling atmosphere reflective of the world-famous city of New Orleans.