Win Suite Tickets to Taylor Swift While Supporting Operation Restoration and Son of a Saint

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Local nonprofits Operation Restoration and Son of a Saint have announced a new partnership to provide a suite-level concert experience to 20 lucky Taylor Swift fans, while also raising critical funds for both organizations.

Together, they are launching a raffle for 20 suite tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out concert in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 26 as part of the pop star’s Eras World Tour. Participants can purchase chances to win tickets to see Swift perform live at her three show in the Caesars Superdome. Raffle tickets are $200 each with 2,000 maximum chances sold. Ten winners of two tickets each will be drawn and notified on Oct.15.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here .

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Son of a Saint as we come together to raise funds for both of our organizations,” said Syrita Steib, founder, president and CEO of Operation Restoration, in a press release. “Our organizations continue to support some of the most vulnerable populations within our communities – whether it be through restoring the lives of those impacted by incarceration, mentoring young boys and girls, offering various educational programs or providing wraparound services to ensure they continue to thrive. Proceeds from this joint fundraiser will go towards our continued efforts to uplift and support the communities we both live in and serve.”

Founded in 2016, Operation Restoration supports women and girls impacted by incarceration to recognize their full potential, restore their lives and discover new possibilities. The organization is committed to removing barriers to re-entry and increasing investments in social services, education, housing and healthcare for all people.

“In New Orleans, we believe in creating unforgettable experiences while making a meaningful impact. Creating this moment with a dynamic peer organization like Operation Restoration makes this initiative even better,” adds Son of a Saint founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “This unique sweepstakes not only offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Taylor Swift fans to see her live in concert but also helps us continue our organizations’ missions of supporting and uplifting New Orleanians. Every ticket purchased directly benefits and bolsters our collective efforts to provide transformative and life-changing opportunities to future generations.”

Son of a Saint believes in transformation through mentorship. Serving New Orleans since 2011, the nonprofit provides mentorship, education, recreation, camaraderie, cultural enrichment and emotional support to their mentees, helping to fill the void for hundreds of fatherless young men in New Orleans.