Williams Sells Stake in Gas Assets for $398 Million

NEW ORLEANS – Williams Companies Inc. has agreed to sell its minority ownership interest in its South Mansfield natural gas production assets in north Louisiana’s DeSoto Parish to JERA Co., Inc. for $398 million plus additional monthly payments through 2029 tied to future development milestones. The transaction, guided by the law firm Haynes Boone LLP,

The transaction, guided by the law firm Haynes Boone LLP, marks a significant international investment in Louisiana’s energy sector. Japan-based JERA, which is one of the world’s largest importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is acquiring a portion of the “upstream” side of the business referring to the wells and production facilities that extract gas from the Haynesville Shale region. Williams will retain its operating role, overseeing the extraction and flow of natural gas from the South Mansfield field.

Connecting North Louisiana Gas to Global Markets

The sale supports Williams’ broader “wellhead-to-water” strategy, which connects every stage of the natural gas supply chain, from the wellhead to the Gulf Coast export terminals that ship LNG worldwide. Through its Louisiana Energy Gateway system, a growing network of pipelines across north and southwest Louisiana, Williams transports gas from fields like South Mansfield to processing plants and export facilities in Cameron and Plaquemines parishes.

A Major Player in Louisiana’s Energy Infrastructure

Louisiana represents a cornerstone of Williams’ national network. The company operates extensive gathering and transmission systems that move gas from the Haynesville Shale and other Gulf Coast production areas into the Transco pipeline, one of the largest in the United States. Its current and planned investments, including the Louisiana Energy Gateway, connect northern production basins to the state’s LNG export terminals, reinforcing Louisiana’s position as a key bridge between American natural gas producers and global markets. Williams also employs hundreds of workers across the state and has invested billions of dollars in pipeline construction, modernization and maintenance over the past decade.

In practical terms, the deal provides Williams with new capital while allowing it to maintain control over local production and pipeline operations, which it plans to expand to accommodate rising output. For JERA, the partnership secures a direct link to U.S. natural gas supplies, supporting Japan’s long-term energy security and diversifying global sourcing.

For Louisiana, the investment builds on the state’s long-established role as one of the nation’s leading gateways for natural gas. The state’s extensive pipeline networks, processing facilities and Gulf Coast export terminals connect U.S. energy producers to markets around the world, particularly in Europe and Asia.

Williams Sells Stake in Gas Assets for $398 Million - Oilfield Worker at an Oil and Gas Drilling Pad Site - Getty image.

Both President Trump and Governor Jeff Landry have strongly supported domestic oil and gas production, pipeline expansion and reduced fossil-fuel regulation, but neither has positioned themselves as advocates for foreign ownership or investment in U.S. energy assets. In fact, both have emphasized energy independence and American control over natural resources.

The sale remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews foreign transactions for national security concerns. The companies expect the deal to close by the end of 2025.

Haynes Boone’s team advising Williams included Partner Austin Elam, Associates Reem Abdelrazik and Will Johnson, Counsel Danielle Marr, and Associates Bradley Potts and Sam Richards. The firm’s Oil and Gas Practice Group represents energy companies across the United States and abroad and has helped clients close more than 500 mergers and acquisitions valued at more than $50 billion over the past five years.

The transaction strengthens Louisiana’s position within the global natural gas supply chain, linking its energy infrastructure more directly to international markets and signaling continued reliance on fossil fuels even as the nation faces mounting pressure to transition toward lower-carbon sources.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is an energy infrastructure company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas pipeline networks, connecting major U.S. production basins with markets for clean energy, heating and industrial use.

Williams handles approximately one-third of the natural gas consumed in the United States, providing transportation, gathering, processing and storage services. Through projects such as the Louisiana Energy Gateway, Williams continues to expand its presence along the Gulf Coast to support growing domestic demand and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.