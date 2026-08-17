Dominic Willard – Willard Joins Municipal Complex Committee. Photo provided by Willard Design Group.

NEW ORLEANS – Willard Design Group founder Dominic Willard has been appointed to the City of New Orleans Municipal Complex Advisory Committee, which is evaluating the potential development of a new municipal complex.

Willard was selected by New Orleans City Councilmember Eugene Green to represent District D and will serve for the duration of the committee’s work.

“It is an honor to serve on this committee and to contribute to a process that will ultimately bring New Orleans residents a more efficient and accessible civic experience,” said Willard. “The development of a new municipal complex is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve how our city serves its people. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to help shape a thoughtful, forward-looking process that reflects the needs and aspirations of our community.”

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Willard is an architect with more than 20 years of experience leading architectural and urban design projects across the Gulf South. His work has included mixed-use, multifamily residential, education, sports, hospitality, healthcare and aviation projects.

Municipal Complex Options

As a member of the 11-person advisory committee, Willard will work with professionals appointed by Mayor Helena Moreno, the New Orleans City Council and the Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judicial Building Commission. Moreno established the committee through Executive Order HM26-08 to develop recommendations for the future of City Hall and Civil District Court facilities.

The existing City Hall and Civil District Court facilities have been in operation since the 1950s. The committee is considering options that include renovating the existing facilities, using existing office tower space, constructing new facilities on Duncan Plaza or pursuing a hybrid approach combining new construction with leased administrative space. It will also explore development of a City Hall annex in New Orleans East and potential project delivery and financing models.

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The New Orleans Building Corporation is facilitating the committee’s work.

“Dominic Willard is an exceptional choice for this committee,” said Green. “His architectural expertise, deep understanding of the city’s infrastructure, and proven ability to deliver thoughtful, modern design make him uniquely qualified to help guide this process. The Municipal Complex Advisory Committee carries a critical responsibility for reviewing and developing recommendations to improve and modernize our City Hall and Civil District Court. Dominic’s experience and steady, informed perspective will be invaluable as we work to create civic facilities that meet the needs of New Orleans residents today and for generations to come.”

The committee began a series of public listening sessions in August as part of its review and public engagement process. It is scheduled to finalize its recommendations on the future of the buildings in January 2027.

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Willard Design Group

Willard Design Group is a Louisiana-based architectural firm with more than two decades of experience. The firm, which is also licensed in Florida and Texas, works across sectors including education, corporate, government, transportation, hospitality, healthcare and multifamily residential.