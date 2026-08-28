NEW ORLEANS – Willa Jean has announced two additions to its culinary leadership team: Chef Sarah LeBlanc as Chef de Cuisine and Chef Divya Vohra as Pastry Sous Chef. LeBlanc and Vohra bring extensive experience in fine dining and culinary leadership to Willa Jean.

Willa Jean Adds 2 Culinary Leaders. Photo provided by Willa Jean.

Sarah LeBlanc, Chef de Cuisine

Under LeBlanc’s leadership, Willa Jean delivers scratch-made Southern comfort food prepared with fresh ingredients and creative twists. A Belle Chasse native, LeBlanc brings a lifelong connection to Louisiana foodways and a career that includes four years at Restaurant August.

LeBlanc earned a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University in 2019, where she studied business and restaurant management, wine, pastries and the histories of Louisiana cuisine. She began her professional career at Restaurant August immediately after college and spent four years there as Sous Chef.

- Sponsors -

“Growing up in Louisiana taught me that the most memorable food is rooted in tradition, made with care and meant to be shared,” said Chef Sarah LeBlanc. “Our signature offerings at Willa Jean – whether a seasonal, fun pastry or something savory – build on those traditions with fresh, interesting ingredients and thoughtful touches that make familiar Southern dishes feel special.”

Divya Vohra, Pastry Sous Chef

Vohra leads Willa Jean’s daily bread and pastry production, filling the recently refreshed pastry counter with an assortment of fresh baked goods, pastries and other treats.

Born and raised in India, Vohra earned a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from the Welcome Group School of Hotel Administration in Manipal. Before joining Willa Jean, she served as Pastry Sous Chef at Emeril’s New Orleans, where she developed new pastry items and trained and mentored pastry cooks. During her tenure, the restaurant earned two Michelin stars, membership in Relais & Châteaux and the AAA Five Diamond Award. She also participated in collaborative dinners featuring internationally recognized chefs, including Eric Ripert and Clare Smyth.

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

Vohra’s earlier experience includes pastry positions at South Fork Grille in California, The Pearl Hotel in Florida, The Roseate House in New Delhi and Radisson Blu in Punjab. Her culinary style combines classic pastry techniques with quality ingredients and balanced flavors, while drawing on the bold spices, hospitality and shared-meal traditions of her Indian upbringing. After moving to New Orleans, she found a natural connection between Indian and Southern cultures, both of which place comfort, family traditions and food at the center of bringing people together.

“Bread and pastry have a unique way of creating comfort and bringing people together,” said Chef Divya Vohra. “Drawing from my experience in India, New Orleans and kitchens across the country, I hope to strengthen Willa Jean’s bakery program while creating pastries and desserts that feel approachable, balanced and personal.”

Willa Jean Kitchen Leadership Team

Willa Jean Adds 2 Culinary Leaders. Photo provided by Willa Jean.

Rounding out the kitchen leadership team is Sous Chef Greg Dorsey, a 15-year industry veteran who began his career at House of Blues, worked at numerous New Orleans restaurants and joined the Willa Jean team in 2023 as a line cook before advancing to tournant within a year and earning his current role last December.

- Sponsors -

Together, LeBlanc, Dorsey and Vohra strengthen the culinary vision behind Willa Jean’s menu and bakery program on the heels of a renovation and brand refresh late last year. Their leadership builds on the restaurant’s reputation for Southern cooking, baked goods and coffee in a space renovated and refreshed late last year.

Located in the heart of New Orleans’ Central Business District, Willa Jean serves guests for everyday dining and special occasions – whether they are grabbing a bite before a Saints game, meeting over biscuits and café au lait or celebrating with friends over brunch. Willa Jean is located at 611 O’Keefe Ave. in New Orleans and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.