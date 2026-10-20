Wildlife Federation Raises Concerns Over SpaceX Project

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is urging federal regulators to consider how the proposed $100 billion SpaceX development in Vermilion Parish could affect Louisiana’s offshore energy industry, commercial fishing operations, aviation infrastructure and coastal environment before establishing new spaceport locations and launch corridors.

In an Oct. 19 letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and U.S. Department of Transportation, the statewide conservation organization warned that the scale of the proposed facility, which could eventually accommodate thousands of rocket launches annually, raises questions about whether existing industries and public resources can operate alongside such frequent launch activity.

The Louisiana Wildlife Federation, which represents more than 10,000 members and 23 affiliate organizations, submitted the letter in response to an FAA request for information published Aug. 25 seeking input on potential locations for new commercial spaceports and priority launch corridors. While LWF supports the expansion of commercial spaceflight, it urged regulators to consider environmental conditions, infrastructure conflicts and economic consequences before major investments are committed.

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“As the Department develops criteria for locating new spaceports and their launch corridors, we urge it to weigh environmental durability, wildlife and habitat conflicts, existing aviation and maritime uses, public access, and coastal hazards before a location is selected and substantial public and private investment is committed,” wrote Rebecca Triche, executive director of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the proposed facility could eventually include five launch complexes with 10 launch pads and support thousands of launches annually. LWF’s concerns center on whether that level of activity could coexist with established industries and coastal resources over the life of the facility.

SpaceX – Potential Conflicts With Offshore Industries

Frequent rocket launches could disrupt helicopter operations serving offshore oil and gas facilities, particularly when launch-related airspace restrictions interfere with flights transporting workers or responding to emergencies. The federation called for evaluations of existing helicopter routes, offshore heliports, emergency medical flights and potential rerouting costs before establishing launch corridors.

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“At a site running occasional launches these effects may be manageable. At a site designed for multiple launches a day, they are a basic siting question,” Triche wrote.

The Louisiana Wildlife Federation also urged federal officials to assess potential conflicts with offshore energy infrastructure, including oil and gas platforms, pipelines, LNG facilities and supply vessel routes. The organization cited the proposed Delfin LNG deepwater port offshore of Cameron Parish as an example, while acknowledging that launch trajectories and hazard-area boundaries have not been publicly established, making it unclear which facilities could be affected.

Fishing and Maritime Access

LWF also raised concerns about access to Gulf waters used by commercial fishermen, charter operators, recreational boaters and offshore supply vessels. While the FAA regulates airspace, the U.S. Coast Guard can establish maritime safety zones restricting vessel traffic during rocket launches.

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At SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas, the Coast Guard has estimated that such restrictions could last four to eight hours on launch days. The federation warned that the cumulative impact of these closures could be substantially greater at a facility conducting thousands of launches annually rather than just a few.

“Louisiana’s coastal waters are working public waters; they carry commercial shrimpers, crabbers, and fishermen, charter businesses, recreational anglers, hunters, offshore energy operations, and ordinary navigation,” Triche wrote.

LWF urged federal officials to determine how frequently maritime safety zones might be activated, how long restrictions could last and whether they could limit public access to fishing grounds and coastal waterways.

“A site that can launch safely but requires recurring displacement of established aviation or maritime activity may still be a poor choice from a broader infrastructure standpoint,” Triche wrote.

Coastal Risks and Wildlife Habitat

“A site undergoing substantial subsidence, wetland loss, or shoreline retreat carries very different long-term risk than stable upland,” Triche wrote.

Louisiana Wildlife Federation warned that coastal land loss, hurricanes and storm surge could threaten the long-term viability of the spaceport, while dredging and shoreline protection could increase maintenance costs, damage wetlands and compete with Louisiana’s coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects for equipment and sediment.

The proposed Vermilion Parish site lies within the Chenier Plain, an important habitat for migratory waterfowl, near Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area, a key part of Louisiana’s whooping crane restoration efforts. LWF called for an assessment of how repeated launches could affect and fisheries through noise, lighting, debris and other disturbances.

“Repeated noise, overpressure, lighting, debris risk, and disturbance should be evaluated where corridors cross or adjoin national wildlife refuges, state wildlife areas, major waterfowl concentrations, whooping crane habitat, marine mammal and sea-turtle habitat, or important fisheries,” Triche wrote.

The organization also urged regulators to consider the potential consequences of a failure of the Old River Control Complex, which regulates Mississippi River flows into the Atchafalaya River. While not suggesting such a failure is imminent, LWF argued that major infrastructure should be evaluated against rare but potentially devastating long-term risks.

Wildlife Federation Calls for Earlier Review

The federation’s recommendations extend beyond the Louisiana project to the federal government’s broader approach to identifying locations for commercial spaceports.

“The best chance to avoid environmental and operational conflict is a good siting decision, and once property is acquired, infrastructure designed, and a site publicly committed, the available choices narrow sharply,” Triche wrote.

LWF also urged federal regulators to establish criteria for identifying locations that may be unsuitable for spaceport development, rather than focusing solely on where facilities could be built.

“At thousands of launches a year, siting becomes more than a matter of available land and open-water trajectory. It becomes a question of whether repeated launch operations can coexist with the aviation, maritime, economic, public-access, and natural-resource systems already occupying that landscape,” Triche wrote.