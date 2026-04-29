NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Wilcox Academy Early Learning Center will host a community job fair to fill more than 25 open positions across its multiple campuses, with an immediate need for infant, toddler, preschool and bilingual teachers.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers, participate in on-the-spot interviews and hiring and learn more about careers in early childhood education. Refreshments will be provided.

Attend the event in person. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and hiring. Registration link can be found here and for Spanish click here.

- Sponsors -

WHEN: Saturday, May 9, 2026

10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

WHERE: Southern University at New Orleans

6701 Press Dr.

New Orleans, LA