Why Workers and Employers Are Loving Coworking Spaces

Whether you’re a work-from-home professional looking for a change of scenery or a business owner interested in cutting costs, coworking spaces hold a wide array of benefits — a fact that has led to their rapid rise.

In 2018, only 2.5% of commercial office space worldwide was classified as flexible workspace. That number has since grown at an annual rate of about 23% per year, leading real estate company JLL to estimate that by 2030 flexible workspaces will account for 30% of global commercial office space.

Part of this market disruption has been driven by the rise in entrepreneurship. The U.S. averaged 430,000 new business applications per month in 2024, 50% more than in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Southeast Louisiana is no exception to these trends. Most recently ranked in the top 10 cities for entrepreneurship in America in 2023 by Gusto.com (based on number of business applications per capita), it’s not surprising that the Greater New Orleans region boasts at least 25 co-working spaces.

“Our members are mostly entrepreneurs,” said Sarah Haviland, operations director of Common House, whose 420 Julia St. location in New Orleans opened in June 2024 and has already attracted more than 1,000 members.

Haviland noted that included in the space’s membership is a social club formed by entrepreneurs within in various fields (legal, design, marketing, etc.).

“They meet regularly not just to socialize,” she said, “but to help each other grow their businesses and tackle problems.”

How and Why They Work

Shared workspaces offer a customizable experience that extends not just to their work environments, but to how and when they are used. Many feature flexible memberships, day passes and short-term leasing options. Nomad Coworking Space in Algiers, for example, is open to professionals of all types and offers a punch card and pay-as-you-go system.

“People in a wide array of industries use The Warehouse,” explained René Merino, manager of the Bywater co. Located in the Bywater, the space includes three conference rooms, private phone booths and phone rooms, a full kitchen, notary services, free parking and an indoor bike rack, and an attached bar and restaurant with a rooftop deck. “We have freelancers, small businesses, nonprofits, journalists, lawyers, accountants, builders, filmmakers, you name it.”

Niche and Boutique Spaces

While some co-working spaces welcome anyone and everyone, others in the region are designed for specific types of people or provide spaces based on a certain theme.

The aptly named Greenhouse, for example, utilizes a biophilic design to merge exterior landscaping, green space and natural sunlight with interior spaces. “On nice days we open the large garage door and let in the natural light,” said Carolyn Croom, Greenhouse community manager. Located in a converted warehouse along the Lafitte Greenway since 2023, the Greenhouse accommodates those who want to cycle or walk to work, providing a seamless transition from outdoor activities to the indoor workspace.

The Bissap Boutique is a 1,600-square-foot, membership-based incubator inside the 2,800-square-foot Bissap Lounge, a queer, Black, woman-led company that aims to be an economic catalyst by removing barriers to resources and space for Black, brown and Indigenous entrepreneurs and creatives.

“What we are building here is a special community of people who deserve an opportunity to earn from their creativity without the burden of systemic barriers like space access,” said Bissap Lounge founder Maryam Foye. “The Bissap Boutique offers affordable rent, pop-up opportunities and brand development support.”

Other niche shared workspaces revolve around a specific field or technology. Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL), for example, recently announced the establishment of a field office in the Scale Workspace near The National World War II Museum. FUEL, a global research and development consortium for solving energy and hydrocarbon transition-related challenges, brings economic development, regional innovation and industry partners together. The field office in the Scale Workspace will be the FUEL hub for the Greater New Orleans region.

The Mind Body Collective in Algiers Point offers office space tailored specifically for independent wellness practitioners and small businesses, with offices of varying sizes that can accommodate up to 30 people as well as conference rooms. Memberships range from $59 a month for a virtual office membership described as “ideal for those looking for a professional business address and occasional office to meet with clients” to an elite level membership, which covers a part-time office for $399 a month.

“Our members do not have to worry about property taxes or insurance, internet or electric bills, printers or copiers, coffee or tea. We’ve got all that covered.” – René Merino, manager of The Warehouse coworking space in the CBD

Some shared workspaces not only offer private offices and meeting rooms, but they also focus on themes like wellness or social interaction. The Common House, for example, provides a 24-hour gym and wellness classes such as Pilates, yoga and sound bath. The space also includes a full-service restaurant with breakfast, lunch and dinner, two bars, and an upbeat rooftop area.

“The programming manager at Common House has organized live music and DJs, wine markets, and bread making classes,” said Haviland.

On the Westbank, in December 2024, Primary Workspace opened a co-working facility with conference rooms, shared desks, private offices, and retail space in a former Gretna schoolhouse that was built in 1910. After a $3.5 million renovation, Gretna’s first primary school is now home to a 13,000-square-foot shared workspace directly upstairs from a 2,800-square-foot retail space. David Hecht, founder of Formwork Development, led the renovation project, preserving the building’s original architectural features, such as wide hallways and an auditorium archway.

Beyond Boutique

It’s not just locally owned boutiques opening shared workspaces in the greater New Orleans region. Global and national companies like the International Workplace Group, whose brands include Spaces, Regus and HQ, is expanding into Louisiana. The company currently operates locations in Uptown and Harahan and is opening a third location in Slidell in early 2027.

“An important business hub in the U.S., Louisiana is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans as the need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar and hybrid working becomes the new normal,” noted International Workplace Group CEO Mark Dixon.

International Workplace Group now has more than 15 flexible workspace locations in Louisiana, which add to its more than 1,500 centers in the U.S., and more than 4,000 centers globally. The company signed 465 new locations globally in the first half of 2024, including 200 centers in the U.S.

How Employers Benefit

It’s not just freelancers and hybrid workers who reap the advantages of shared workspaces. Large corporations turn to shared workspaces to provide workforce flexibility and reduce real estate costs. Many repetitive and expensive aspects of running a “traditional” office are removed when overhead costs are outsourced to shared workspace providers.

“We take care of a lot of the overhead and operational aspects of running an office,” said Merino of The Warehouse. “Our members do not have to worry about property taxes or insurance, internet or electric bills, printers or copiers, coffee or tea. We’ve got all that covered. Another big perk we offer is free street parking right outside our front door. Parking can be inconvenient and expensive in the CBD.”

Many businesses have found that moving employees to remote work has aided their bottom line. Dixon said there are other benefits as well.

“Our openings in Louisiana come at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction while helping the environment,” he said. “Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”