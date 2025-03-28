Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Education

Why the Board of Regents Recommendation on the Transfer of UNO is Different This Time

March 28, 2025   |By
Newunolakesignweb
Photo provided by UNO.

NEW ORLEANS – When the Louisiana Board of Regents unanimously recommended transferring the University of New Orleans (UNO) from the University of Louisiana System back to the Louisiana State University (LSU) System on March 26, it caused a ripple throughout the region. The move aims to address UNO’s ongoing financial and enrollment challenges which include

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter