Why Intangible Assets Drive Business Value

NEW ORLEANS - Some of the most valuable business assets aren’t physical. Intangible assets play a critical role in driving business enterprise value, especially in service-oriented firms. A recent Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) Study of information technology acquisitions found that more than 60% of enterprise value was allocated to goodwill, with customer relationships, trademarks, and technology accounting for a significant share of the purchase price.

Why Louisiana Businesses Derive Value Off the Balance Sheet

From professional services and healthcare practices to hospitality, construction services, and creative enterprises, much of what makes Louisiana businesses valuable does not appear on a balance sheet. Buyers are often purchasing predictable future cash flow rather than equipment or inventory, with enterprise value tied to customer relationships, brand strength, proprietary know-how, and recurring revenue streams.

In many businesses, customers themselves are among the most important intangible assets representing not just current revenue, but future earnings, referrals, and long-term stability. The PPA study found that customer-related intangibles in Q4 on average accounted for approximately 25% of total enterprise value and 29% of total intangible assets.

An analysis of large Louisiana transactions over the past five years by Chaffe & Associates shows that intangible assets accounted for the majority of enterprise value in most deals, with customer relationships frequently emerging as the largest identifiable asset.

When Customer Relationships Add Value — and When They Don’t

According to Chaffe, this dynamic is especially pronounced in southeast Louisiana, where business networks are tightly knit and reputational capital carries outsized weight. A law firm’s client base, a contractor’s long-term service agreements or a restaurant’s brand loyalty can determine whether a business commands a premium valuation or is discounted for risk.

The distinction, however, lies in how those relationships are structured. Companies with recurring revenue streams, diversified customer bases and well-documented operating systems typically outperform peers whose customer relationships are informal, undocumented or concentrated in one or a few individuals or project-based engagements. These same factors increasingly shape a company’s ability to access capital.

What Buyers and Lenders Are Really Pricing

“Access to capital today depends less on what sits on the balance sheet and more on the durability of the business itself—strong customer relationships, a trusted brand, and predictable cash flow,” said Nene Gianfala, who specializes in the valuation of intangible assets for financial reporting purposes at Chaffe & Associates. “As the economy continues to shift toward service-, technology-, and relationship-driven business models, intangible assets are expected to represent an even larger share of enterprise value. This trend is already evident in recent purchase price allocation studies, which show that identifiable intangible assets as a percentage of enterprise value increased from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024 across most industries, including consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, information technology, and materials.”

While most internally generated intangible assets are not reflected on the balance sheet, lenders and investors increasingly focus on the underlying value drivers that support future cash flows such as customer retention, contract stability, depth of management, and the strength of operational systems.

Companies that demonstrate durability and consistency in these areas are often rewarded with more favorable financing terms, stronger buyer demand, and higher transaction multiples, whereas concentration risks or operational gaps can limit borrowing capacity and result in lower valuation multiples.

“When we take a company to market, buyers aren’t just underwriting historical financials—they’re pricing the quality and sustainability of the business," said Michael Schmidt, head of Chaffe’s Investment Banking division. "Well-documented customer contracts, repeat revenue, high margins and scalable operations can meaningfully influence deal pricing and expand the universe of qualified buyers.”

Why Intangible Assets Matter Beyond a Sale

For business owners, the implications extend far beyond a potential sale. In a service-driven regional economy like southeast Louisiana’s, intangible assets are not ancillary—they are foundational.

Customer relationships, workforce expertise, brand identity, contractual stability, and proprietary technology ultimately determine whether a business is resilient, financeable, and transferable. Owners who proactively strengthen these assets are not only securing the long-term future of their companies, but also positioning them to attract capital, withstand disruption, and sustain enterprise value over time.

In practice, these intangible assets are strengthened through:

formalized customer and vendor agreements

reduced reliance on individual owners or key personnel

protection of intellectual property

institutionalized operating and management processes

In today’s market, the most valuable assets a business owns are often the ones that can’t be touched—but can be measured, defended, and monetized when it matters most.