Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Why Intangible Assets Drive Business Value

January 22, 2026   |By

Nene Gianfala, Chaffe & Associates – Why Intangible Assets Drive Business Value. Photo provided by Chaffe & Associates. NEW ORLEANS – Some of the most valuable business assets aren’t physical. Intangible assets play a critical role in driving business enterprise value, especially in service-oriented firms. A recent Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) Study of information technology

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter