Why Businesses Choose St. Bernard Parish

When businesses weigh whether to put down roots in St. Bernard Parish, the decision often comes down to more than tax incentives or available land. Local leaders say safety, housing and community resources, such as the parish library, all factor into whether employees and their families want to live here.

Public safety is one of the first things businesses and families consider, according to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann. “The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office takes a proactive, community-focused approach to public safety,” he says. “We maintain a strong presence throughout the parish while working closely with residents, businesses, schools and our local, state and federal partners to address concerns and help keep our community safe. St. Bernard is a close-knit community where people look out for one another, and we are proud of the level of safety our residents and businesses enjoy.”

The Sheriff’s Office runs a range of community outreach programs, including Neighborhood and Business Watch, Night Out Against Crime, D.A.R.E., Junior Deputy, the Citizens Police Academy, and school safety initiatives. The Business Watch program gives business owners a direct line to the Sheriff’s Office, sharing safety information and working together to prevent crime, Pohlmann says.

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“We believe public safety is an important factor for families and businesses considering St. Bernard Parish, and we want them to know the Sheriff’s Office is accessible, responsive and committed to keeping St. Bernard safe,” Pohlmann adds. Residents and business owners can reach Lt. Jennifer Gutierrez in the Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Division for more on the Business Watch program.

Once safety is established, housing is often the next question, says Mike Fernandez, a Realtor with Arpent Realty. Fernandez describes the current market as rebounding but still challenging.

“Transaction volume has improved significantly compared to last year, homes are selling faster and prices have been moving in the right direction,” he says. “[However], it is very much a two-speed market right now.”

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St. Bernard’s housing stock ranges from renovated older homes to new construction, including duplexes that add rental and workforce housing options, Fernandez says. He points to neighborhoods such as St. Claude Heights, Buccaneer Villa North in Chalmette and historic Old Arabi, where a new development is underway near Canseco’s, as examples of the parish’s growth. Affordability remains one of the parish’s biggest selling points, Fernandez says.

“We are one of, if not the most affordable, parishes in the New Orleans metropolitan area,” he says. “That means buyers can often get considerably more house for their money here while still being very close to downtown New Orleans.”

That affordability, combined with a location roughly 15 minutes from downtown New Orleans, makes housing a genuine recruiting tool for employers. “If a company can tell a prospective employee, ‘You can live five or 10 minutes from work, buy a nice home at a price you can afford and raise your family in a good community,’ that becomes a very real recruiting tool,” Fernandez says. “Housing and economic development go hand in hand.”

Beyond safety and housing, community resources such as the St. Bernard Parish Library also shape quality of life, says Library Director Lauren Clement. The library moved into a new building at 3121 E. Judge Perez Dr. after a grand opening in December 2025 and has since extended its hours.

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“St. Bernard Parish Library’s mission is to provide convenient access to materials and resources, which will contribute to and extend the avenues to education, recreation and information available in and beyond the St. Bernard community,” Clement says. “We are a space where our community comes together to learn, grow and connect.

“We have 26 public access computers that are available for our library users,” Clement adds. “Each computer has Office 365, which offers resume templates for those seeking employment. We have six study rooms that can be used for Zoom or onsite interviews. The library also has four meeting rooms available for small businesses and entrepreneurs to host training and educational events.”

Clement says the library plans to add a gaming center to its Teen Zone and a computer lab for technology classes, driven partly by demand from the parish’s senior community for tech literacy programs. “The library acts as a major community anchor that drives consistent foot traffic and provides local economic support for the parish,” she says.

Parish President Louis Pomes says that St. Bernard Parish has a lot to be proud of, from the infrastructure and public services residents depend on every day, to the investments the parish continues to make in the future of the community. An important part of that is quality of life.

“We have made it a priority to provide our families and young people with outstanding recreational opportunities right here at home,” Pomes says.

Residents have access to neighborhood parks, playgrounds, gyms, athletic fields and facilities supporting a wide variety of sports and activities. At the center of that system is the 33-acre Val Riess Recreation Complex, with eight turf baseball and softball fields and a multi-purpose indoor facility offering basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Val Riess also welcomes tournaments, teams and visitors from throughout the region.

“These facilities are more than places to play,” Pomes says. “They are places where our children grow up, families come together and a stronger sense of community is built. Continuing to invest in recreation is one of the ways we invest in the quality of life that makes St. Bernard Parish a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Taken together, local leaders say it’s the combination of safety, affordable housing and accessible community resources that gives St. Bernard Parish its pitch to businesses: a place where employees can not only work, but put down roots.