Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Feature

Who’s Making Startup Investments Locally and What Do They Look For?

To succeed, startups need funding.

February 28, 2025   |By , , , and

Flamingo Funders in the words of Elizabeth Hartman, co-founder Background Jane Cooper and I were both members of Gulf South Angels — then it was NOLA Angel Network — around the same time and became friends. We couldn’t help but notice that there was an underrepresentation of women receiving capital. Gulf South Angels really works

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter