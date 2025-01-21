White Out – New Orleans Braces for Snow and Freezing Weather

NEW ORLEANS – Snow and freezing temperatures are poised to shut down business in the Greater New Orleans region as the public is advised to stay home. In response to the severe winter weather, the City of New Orleans issued a stay-at-home advisory, urging residents to remain indoors and limit travel to essential activities only.

Governor Landry issued a State of Emergency days in advance of the severe weather event.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, forecasting 3 to 7 inches of snow and ice accumulations leading to slick and hazardous roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, making commuting dangerous.

In response, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the closure of on-ramps and exit ramps along I-10 in Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Charles Parishes including the closures of Interstates 510 and 310 and all ramps leading to US 90.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will remain open as long as conditions are safe, but most airlines have cancelled flight operations. Most airlines plan to resume operations on Jan. 22, but passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines on the most up to date flight information.

The City of New Orleans has also stated that trash and recycling collections are suspended.

The Algiers Ferry service is also suspended.

The severe winter weather is also expected to affect operations at the Ports in south Louisiana including the Port of New Orleans which issued a statement saying is has enacted its “freeze plan” in anticipation of freezing weather and potential snow creating unsafe conditions. Water flow to the Port’s terminals have been shut down but is expected to resume on the afternoon of Jan. 22.

The strain on the power grid is another critical concern. Entergy has stated their preparedness to respond to potential power outages but freezing conditions can lead to increased energy demand and potential supply issues. Past severe winter events and power outages in the past have caused natural gas supply reductions due to private use of generators in addition to well and pipeline freeze-offs.