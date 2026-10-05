Where Education Meets Economic Growth

For decades, Nunez Community College has trained the workers who keep St. Bernard Parish running. Now, as new industries and investment pour into the region, the college is positioning itself as the bridge connecting residents to those opportunities.

“Nunez plays a critical role in the economic future of not only St. Bernard Parish but of our region and our state,” says Chancellor Dr. Tina Tinney. “Having Nunez Community College in St. Bernard is a tremendous asset to our community.”

Tinney says the college’s mission goes beyond the classroom. By training residents for careers close to home, Nunez helps keep the benefits of growth inside the parish. “When you can create a home-grown pipeline of talented employees to support business and industry, that’s a win for everyone,” she says.

“Workforce development is economic development, and, when our students succeed, our community succeeds.”

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That pipeline is increasingly aimed at some of the region’s fastest-growing sectors. Tinney says Nunez is seeing rising demand from employers in maritime, manufacturing, aerospace, health care, energy and the skilled trades.

According to Tinney, employers aren’t just seeking technical know-how. “They’re also looking for adaptable, problem-solving professionals who can help them navigate a rapidly changing economy,” she says. And keeping programs current with that shifting economy means Nunez can no longer operate on the old academic calendar of periodic updates.

“The days of updating programs every few years are gone,” she says. “Today, we maintain ongoing conversations with industry leaders so we can respond quickly to emerging needs and technologies.”

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Those conversations happen formally through the college’s advisory boards, which bring business and industry leaders into direct contact with Nunez’s academic programs. “Business leaders regularly share insights about workforce trends, equipment, certifications and skills gaps, which directly influence how we design and improve our programs,” she says.

Among the clearest examples of that approach is the college’s Aerospace Manufacturing Technology program, which Tinney describes as a direct pipeline from the Nunez campus to Michoud. The program prepares students for one of the region’s fastest-growing industries, while building the precision, critical thinking and adaptability she says the workforce of tomorrow will require.

Nunez’s efforts extend earlier than college enrollment, too. Tinney says the college works with St. Bernard Parish schools on dual enrollment and career exploration programs designed to show students a path forward before they graduate high school. “It’s incredibly rewarding to watch those students grow into professionals who contribute back to our community,” she says.

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That local focus is also central to keeping graduates from leaving the parish for opportunities elsewhere. “People are more likely to stay where they see opportunity, and that’s exactly what we’re working to create,” Tinney says. “Retaining talent strengthens families, businesses and the long-term vitality of our parish.”

Still, Nunez faces real challenges keeping pace with a fast-changing economy, particularly finding faculty with current industry expertise. Tinney notes that the college is actively recruiting retirees and other professionals willing to teach part time.

Looking ahead, Tinney sees significant opportunity for both the college and the parish over the next five years, as investment continues to flow into the region. “Nunez is uniquely positioned to serve as the bridge between industry and opportunity,” she says. “If we prioritize working collaboratively and intentionally, St. Bernard Parish can become a model for workforce development, economic mobility and sustainable economic growth.”

The breadth of programs already available at Nunez include legacy training tracks in liquefied natural gas to new maritime certifications developed with the Port of New Orleans. The college is also expanding into Plaquemines Parish with a new training facility.

Tinney points to partnerships with major employers, including Boeing, PBF, Valero, Venture Global, Vivace, NASA, Ochsner, Associated Terminals, the Port of New Orleans and Textron, as evidence of the opportunities available to graduates. “We have an arsenal of industry leaders and stakeholders who can offer graduates life-changing careers in two years or less,” she says.