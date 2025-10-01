It has been two decades since one of the most devastating natural disasters in modern U.S. history, and communities are still grappling with the question of whether our infrastructure is equipped to handle the challenges of today’s climate.

The memory of Hurricane Katrina remains vivid for many of us here in New Orleans and scars run deep with some residents never returning. However, this city’s recovery has been remarkable in many ways, especially when it comes to incorporating the best thinking in resilience, water management and flood prevention.

From the insurance perspective, our industry looks back at Hurricane Katrina and the profound impact it had on how we think about natural catastrophes and overall disaster preparedness. What followed Katrina was a mindset shift from “predict and prevent” to “adapt and absorb.” These important lessons have allowed New Orleans to continue to build back stronger, be better prepared for extreme climate events and ensure the communities we work in can get back on their feet as quickly as possible when the worst happens.

- Sponsors -

Market Reactions to Katrina

After Hurricane Katrina, insurers began incorporating more sophisticated predictive analytics and catastrophe modeling to better evaluate and price risks associated with hurricanes and other extreme weather events. The insurance industry invested heavily in risk engineering, climate science and other sources of data and analytics that are essential to effective resilience planning.

This shift was accompanied by stricter policy terms and conditions, including higher deductibles and exclusions for flood-related damages, which had been a major contributor to the unprecedented losses caused by the disaster.

Katrina also served as a catalyst for regulatory changes and the development of new insurance products. The disaster underscored the need for improved flood insurance coverage, prompting reforms in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and the emergence of private flood insurance options.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Additionally, insurers expanded their offerings to include more comprehensive natural disaster coverage, often bundled with risk mitigation services designed to help policyholders better prepare for future catastrophic events. These changes collectively reshaped the industry’s approach to managing and mitigating the risks posed by extreme weather.

Hurricane Forecasting: Data Then and Now

We have seen a noticeable shift toward protective financing and risk consulting, where risk and data insights are used to improve the underlying risk. While the peril of wind is often in the spotlight, it’s water-related hazards such as storm surge and inland flooding that drive the greatest threats to life and property. Since 2005, advances in climate forecasting have greatly improved storm prediction.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) produces forecast graphics that often include “cones of uncertainty,” which represent the probable path of the storm center based on current data and modeling. This allows for more accurate predictions and with this the cone has narrowed over time — a reflection of improved forecasting accuracy and more precise predictions of storm landfall. This increased precision has saved lives and enabled emergency managers and insurers to better position resources in advance. These insights can better guide emergency response and insurance efforts, improving readiness and speeding up recovery.

- Sponsors -

These insights are also collectively used to offer practical advice for businesses on how to best mitigate the impact of extreme weather losses, such as reinforcing and retrofitting properties and more accurately predicting the impact. Through advice from a broker, along with innovative risk transfer solutions such as parametric insurance, insurance and risk management programs can be designed for more resilience, to help reduce loss severity and to target any gaps between economic and insured losses.

All these years after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans continues to transform vulnerabilities into strengths, with infrastructure investments, innovative design and community-led initiatives, the city has redefined resilience.

William Jackson is president of Gallagher’s property and casualty operation in New Orleans and serves as executive vice president of Gallagher’s Southeast region. He can be reached via email at William_Jackson@AJG.com.