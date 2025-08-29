What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit

Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global scale, with Artificial Intelligence forcibly integrating itself into every facet of life. EisnerAmper, a leading accounting and advisory firm in the United States, has risen to meet the moment for its clients by providing optimized IT audit and compliance services developed across years of unique knowledge and experience. Danielle Keller, CISA, CCSFP, CHQP, a Director in EisnerAmper’s Cyber Risk Services practice, is a New Orleans native who has been guiding organizations through the IT audit process for fifteen years, assisting their path through an often labyrinthine digital world with real-world knowledge and practical solutions.

“One of the biggest risks to any organization, when it comes to digital data breaches, is the people of that organization,” says Keller, “ Since the lockdown days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have culturally become more and more technology-focused, meaning cybersecurity vigilance is as important as ever. Proper security and awareness training is critical for employees at every organization.”

The first two questions that any organization should focus on when preparing for an IT audit are understanding the reasons for the audit and understanding the scope. Many factors could give reason for an IT audit, including internal leadership and board-based initiatives, contractual obligations, and regulatory requirements.

Once the “why” is established, the “scope” comes into focus. Audits can be focused on one specific application or reach as wide as an organization’s entire network. By specifying the needs of the audit, the prime stakeholders can be determined, and the real work can begin.

“Once you have determined your scope, it is important to settle on which team members need to be involved, including legal and compliance representatives,” says Keller, “Ensuring that you have the right leadership and stakeholders is paramount to getting an accurate view of your current IT environment and having a successful audit.”

The most common pitfalls that cripple an organization embarking upon its internal IT audit are decidedly human. Waiting until the last minute to prepare, inadequate documentation of policies and procedures, and even scheduling the audit too late in the fiscal year, can make the process much more difficult, leading to more headaches than success. Above all else, investing in and teaching employees the importance of the audit can make all the difference. By thoughtfully investing not only monetary resources but also properly allocating employee time spent, better results are bound to ensue.

“We understand that whether you are a large or small organization, you only have so many resources. We work closely with our clients on how to thoughtfully invest their resources. This includes effective and efficient use of your employees’ time, considering the purchase of new technologies, or using your existing technologies in the best way possible to make the highest impact towards protecting your environment,” explains Keller.

