West Jefferson Medical Center Announces New President & CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – West Jefferson Medical Center (WJMC) in New Orleans has appointed Garett May as its new President and CEO, effective April 20. May is a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive experience in healthcare management. His proven ability to optimize patient care and drive operational excellence makes him well-suited to lead WJMC. Throughout his career, May has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration and improving patient outcomes through effective leadership and communication.

Before joining WJMC, May served as Chief Operating Officer at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and previously as CEO at Merit Health Natchez in Mississippi. His leadership experience across Gulf South hospitals equips him with valuable expertise for his new role at WJMC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Garett May to the LCMC Health family as the new CEO of West Jefferson Medical Center,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Garett’s deep understanding of healthcare operations, combined with his passion for patient-centered care, makes him an outstanding fit for our team. We’re confident his leadership will further strengthen West Jefferson’s commitment to excellence and help us continue delivering the exceptional care our communities deserve.”

May holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Mississippi College, as well as a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) from Mississippi School of Law.

WJMC is looking forward to the future under May’s leadership, with a continued focus on maintaining high standards of care and professionalism to ensure the best possible service for its patients.

About West Jefferson Medical Center

West Jefferson Medical Center (WJMC) is a 435-bed, full-service medical center offering comprehensive programs for preventive, emergency, acute and rehabilitative care. WJMC is a proud member of LCMC Health, an 8-hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region.