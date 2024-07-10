West Jefferson Medical Center Announces New Chief Medical Officer

NEW ORLEANS – West Jefferson Medical Center has appointed Dr. James Callaghan chief medical officer.

In 1994, Callaghan began his career at WJMC as an Emergency Department staff physician. Since then, he has served as member at large, vice chief of staff, and chief of staff.

“Dr. James Callaghan has been a cornerstone of our medical team for nearly three decades,” said Rob Calhoun, president and CEO of West Jefferson Medical Center, in a press release. “His dedication to patient care, his leadership within the medical community, and his commitment to continuous improvement make him the ideal choice for chief medical officer. We are excited to see how his vision and expertise will further elevate the quality of care at West Jefferson Medical Center.”

Callaghan earned a Bachelor of Arts in biology and a Master of Science from the University of New Orleans. He earned his MD from LSU Medical School in New Orleans and completed his emergency medicine residency at LSU New Orleans/Charity Hospital in 1994. He’s an active member of the Louisiana State Medical Society, the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and the Jefferson Parish Medical Society.

Callaghan is married with two daughters. He enjoys fishing, scuba diving, snowboarding, biking, and camping, antique car restoration and hot rodding. He is passionate about environmental conservation.