West Bank Flood Authority Names New Commissioners

Patrick Nunes. Photo provided by the Flood Protection Authority.

MARRERO, La. – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West Bank (SLFPA-W) has named Patrick Nunes, CISSP, and Matthew Martin, P.E., to its board of commissioners and announced its board officers for the coming year.

During the August board meeting, Scott Burke was reelected board president; Ronnie Robinson, P.E., was elected vice president; and Stephen P. Gauthé was reelected secretary and treasurer. Martin and Nunes were also sworn in during the meeting, after being appointed to the board by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

“Strong leadership and a diverse range of expertise are critical to fulfilling our responsibility to protect the West Bank,” said Burke. “Patrick and Matthew bring valuable experience to the board, and I look forward to working alongside them and our fellow commissioners as we continue strengthening the region’s flood and tidal protection systems.”

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Patrick Nunes

Nunes has more than 12 years of experience in cybersecurity, enterprise risk management, financial oversight and regulatory compliance. He serves as senior manager of cyber governance and risk at Mondelēz International, where he leads enterprise-wide IT risk assessments and manages cross-functional teams responsible for technology assurance, third-party risk and compliance reporting to executive leadership.

He holds a master’s in finance from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). He resides in Gretna with his wife and two children.

“As a West Bank resident, I understand how important strong flood protection is to our families, businesses and communities,” said Nunes. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and look forward to bringing my experience in risk management and governance to the board as we work to strengthen the region’s long-term protection.”

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Matthew Martin

Matthew Martin. Photo provided by the Flood Protection Authority.

Martin is a licensed professional civil engineer with experience in structural and lifting engineering, equipment management and technology architecture. He earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Louisiana State University New Orleans, formerly the University of New Orleans, in 2010 and serves as the director of strategy and technology for Bar-Worx, a provider of heavy-lift engineering and rigging rental services.

“Serving on the West Bank Flood Protection Authority board is an opportunity to put my engineering experience to work on infrastructure that directly protects homes and businesses,” said Martin. “I look forward to supporting the ongoing work to maintain and improve the West Bank’s flood and tidal protection systems.”

As commissioners, Nunes and Martin will support SLFPA-W’s mission to maintain flood and tidal protection for approximately 250,000 residents on the West Bank. The authority is composed of the West Jefferson Levee District and Lafitte Area Levee District in Jefferson Parish and the Algiers Levee District in Orleans Parish.

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Flood Protection Authority

The Flood Protection Authority manages 95 miles of levees, floodgates and floodwalls in the most populated areas of the West Bank of Jefferson Parish and in all of Orleans Parish on the West Bank.